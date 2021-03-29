BARRE — If investing in a multi-million upgrade to Merchants Row really isn’t the best bang for Barre’s remaining tax increment financing bucks, how about acquiring and demolishing a chronically vacant downtown building?
The consultant who wrote the city’s TIF plan — one that was approved by the Vermont Economic Progress Council in 2012 — has been asked to take a fresh look at potential projects like the one floated by Mayor Lucas Herring during a virtual brainstorming session last week.
What if, Herring wondered, the city were to buy and raze the single-story structure many remember as the long-time home of J.J. Newberry’s, ready the site for development and then sell it for $1 to someone willing to build there?
“That’s all covered under TIF?” he asked Stephanie Clarke of White & Burke Real Estate Advisors.
“Definitely,” Clarke replied.
Clarke’s quick, brief response wasn’t intended as an endorsement, nor was it meant to suggest the project outlined in broad terms by Herring would be simple. It wouldn’t be, she said.
However, Clarke said the redevelopment proposal was both possible and plausible based on strict state rules governing TIF districts.
Other ideas discussed during the session lacked one, or both of those attributes.
Although Barre’s TIF district does have enough remaining funds — between $2.5 and $3 million — to knit together separate segments of bike path, Clarke said it was difficult to imagine VEPC ever approving that proposal.
A bike path that runs from one end of the city to the other might be an attractive amenity, but is presence isn’t necessary to prod new development within a TIF district that essentially mirrors the city’s designated downtown.
The case the city would have to successfully make to VEPC is that “but for” the extended bike path a particular project could not happen.
“That ‘but for’ (requirement) is pretty tricky,” she said.
It is why Clarke said, the city can’t just finance deferred capital projects with revenue generated by the TIF district.
“Those (improvements) are things … you need to do regardless,” she said, suggesting up-sizing a sewer line could be an exception.
The problem is that most of the subsurface utilities within the district — water and sewer mains that run through downtown Barre — were replaced less than a decade ago as part of the reconstruction of North Main Street and aren’t undersized or in need of repair.
Clarke said the idea of creating a shovel-ready site for construction of a transit center similar to the one Montpelier built on Taylor Street, would technically be possible, even as City Manager Steve Mackenzie said it probably isn’t plausible.
“A transit center in Barre is far more than blue sky,” Mackenzie said. “(It’s) a nice idea, (but) I don’t see how we get there.”
The concept of the city incurring the costs associated with creating a shovel-ready site prompted Herring to suggest the could target a building that houses two store fronts that have been “vacant forever.”
That isn’t true, though both of the storefronts — one that once housed Vermont Trading Company and the other that was J.J. Newberry’s before its more recent incarnation as a Family Dollar — have been empty before the city first discussed pursuing a TIF district. The local Family Dollar closed for good in 2010 and the building has been vacant ever since.
The property was part of a much larger redevelopment project that contemplated construction of a five-story hotel and conference center. That proposal, which involved acquiring at least two other properties, never materialized.
Clarke said the city could revisit the concept as part of more modest proposal, that would address a downtown eyesore and probably wouldn’t happen without the city’s assistance.
Acquiring and demolishing the buildings and potentially dealing with any brownfields is an idea that could be explored as part of her ongoing review of possible TIF projects that could replace the proposed redesign of Merchants Row.
According to Clarke, one of the first steps would be to determine if there is any genuine development interest in the property.
“You would not purchase a property and do all that work speculatively,” she said. “The rule of thumb with TIF is the opposite of Field of Dreams: ‘do not build it and hope they’ll come.”
Clarke said that isn’t even an option in Vermont, where officials have learned from mistakes made in other states.
“VEPC won’t approve a project that hasn’t been done in lockstep with a developer,” she said, noting the city shouldn’t either.
“You don’t want to put a shovel in the ground until you have a signed document with a prospective purchaser,” she said.
Clarke said that agreement would presumably include a guaranteed minimum tax payment on the proposed project.
Though the idea piqued the interest of some on the council, it isn’t clear whether it’s viable. That could be determined by issuing a request for proposals that Clarke predicted wouldn’t generate an overwhelming response, but would yield important information.
“I’m guessing there aren’t going to be 10 people raising their hand to do this,” she said. “It’s a pretty small handful of people that are willing to act pretty quickly on a big-scale project, partnered with the city.”
Time is a factor.
Even with a pandemic-related extension, the city would need to secure VEPC approval for a different project in time to warn a bond vote a year from November. That time frame gets tighter given that Clarke is just beginning to explore the city’s options by reaching out to property owners in the TIF district.
Clarke said asking the Legislature for an additional extension would likely be supported by other communities with TIF districts and, she said, councilors might also want to consider seeking a statutory change that would enable them to ask VEPC to alter the boundaries of the district.
