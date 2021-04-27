BARRE — The Barre Unified Union School District is suddenly in the market for a new superintendent.
Barely a year after accepting the job, Superintendent David Wells issued a statement early Tuesday afternoon indicating he will be leaving at the end of the school year.
Contacted for comment, Wells confirmed the email was sent to all staff and guardians and “At this point, my statement speaks for itself,” Wells said, opting not to elaborate.
A copy of Wells email obtained by The Times Argus doesn’t provide much in the way of detail with respect to his decision.
“… It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my resignation as superintendent of schools as of June 30, 2021,” he wrote. “The School Board and I have agreed that this is in the best interests of our community.
“I feel privileged to have worked with so many dedicated teachers and administrators in Barre,” he added. “I am proud that we persevered through this pandemic and always kept students at the forefront of our minds.”
Wells concluded on a hopeful note, “… Barre schools are on a solid course for recovery with exciting summer programming for students, an invigorated focus on curriculum and dedicated teachers and leaders who are planning for a great school year to come,” he wrote.
It is a school year Wells won’t be part of — a fact that School Board Chairwoman Sonya Spaulding would only confirm when contacted for comment on Tuesday.
“There’s not much I can add,” she said.
Though the board meets Thursday night, Spaulding said she doubted the looming administrative vacancy would be discussed at that time and declined to say whether it was the subject of a virtual closed door meeting to discuss a pair of personnel issues last week. One involved “employment status,” the other “contract language.”
The board adjourned without taking any action after meeting in private for nearly two hours.
Spaulding said it was too soon to talk about next steps in the immediate aftermath of a Wells’ resignation.
“I have to do my homework and then we’ll figure out how we’ll move forward,” she said.
Spaulding acknowledged it is late in the hiring season to launch a search a permanent successor for Wells and pursuing an interim or in-house replacement were possibilities.
“We’ll have to discuss that,” she said.
Spaulding said her first conversation will be with the district’s human resources department to flesh out possible options.
Launching a search, like the one that led to Wells’ hiring April would require moving swiftly. Barely two months remain before the district will be without a superintendent and the job hasn’t yet been posted.
That is an incredibly tight timeline, that may require some out-of-the-box thinking with respect to the vacancy.
Wells announcement came with a May 11 vote on a the district’s failed school budget looming and in the wake of harsh critiques from some parents who questioned what they viewed as the district’s too-slow return to in-person instruction.
Many of those parents concerns were allayed by the phased return to more in-person instruction for the district’s kindergarten through sixth grade students earlier this year and on Monday, the district welcomed back its 7-12 graders on a five day a week schedule.
That decision came after the state relaxed social distancing for older students from six to three feet earlier this month. The change resolved a problem Wells said prevented the safe return of those students on a more regular basis earlier.
A first-year superintendent, Wells faced a series of unprecedented decisions that were at times second-guessed by a board with which he has had a completely virtual relationship.
Interviewed remotely due to the pandemic that had just resulted in the dismissal of school last spring, Wells, who lives in Montpelier, has dealt with a board that hasn’t met in person for more than a year and turned over four of its nine members last month.
