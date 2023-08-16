BARRE — Two just-expired tax stabilization agreements helped provide a gentle jolt to the Grand List in Barre, but it will take a soon-to-start reappraisal — one that won’t conclude until 2025 — to alter the upward trajectory of what remains one of the highest tax rates in the state.
In a move that will belatedly pave the way for tax bills to be calculated, printed and mailed to anxious property owners by next week, the city council set two tax rates during a special meeting Tuesday night.
It’s an exercise that usually occurs in early July, but was delayed this year — pushing the due date for the first quarterly installment from Aug. 15, which was, coincidentally, the date of Tuesday’s special council meeting, to Oct. 2. The latter date was picked because Sept. 30 is a Saturday and the Monday, Oct. 2, is the first business day after that.
Barre’s two top-line tax rates — one for homesteads and the other for non-homesteads — just went up.
The new homestead rate increased just over 17 cents from $3.3506 to $3.5212 per $100 assessed property value. A little more than half the increase — 8.79 cents — is tied to the education tax rate set by the state. In Barre, that portion of the rate increased from $1.3187 to $1.4066 per $100 assessed property value.
The balance of the increase — 8.27 cents — is reflected in the rate set by the council Tuesday night.
That portion of the rate is the same for homestead and non-homestead properties and just jumped from $2.0319 to $2.1146 per $100 assessed property value.
Barring any income-related adjustments, the 17-cent increase reflected in the city’s new homestead rate will add $170 for every $100,000 in assessed value for single-family homes. The bill for a home assessed at $200,000 would increase by $340 and the bill for a $300,000 home would increase by $510.
City Clerk Carol Dawes noted the municipal portion of the rate is slightly lower than City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro’s pre-Town Meeting Day projection of $2.1313 per $100 assessed property value.
Storellicastro’s conservative projection was based on the assumption there would be no growth in the city’s Grand List — a figure equal to 1% of all the taxable value in a community that is used in setting tax rates.
The Grand List did add roughly $22 million in taxable value — some of it due to expired tax stabilization agreements with owners of City Place and the Blanchard Block.
The structure of the two stabilization agreements was different. The agreement with owners of the Blanchard Block fixed the taxable value of that property at $618,600 for 10 years. The building’s taxable value has now jumped to $2.125 million — adding roughly $1.5 million to the Grand List.
The 10-year agreement with owners of City Place was different. It fixed the taxable value of the then-new four-story building at roughly $1.65 million for the first five years, while incrementally increasing it $1.27 million a year for the final five years. This year the building will be taxed at its full $8 million value — boosting the Grand List by $1.27 million.
In addition to bolstering the Grand List, the sunsetting of the two agreements, which each required taxpayers to collectively make up for stabilized education taxes for both redevelopment projects, has reduced the city’s local agreement rate — essentially trimming nearly 1-cent from the municipal portion of the just-approved rate hike.
Barre’s new non-homestead rate reflects an increase of nearly 18 cents, with the same 8.27 cents attributable to municipal spending and the balance — 9.71 cents — tied to the education rate set by the state. That portion of the rate jumped from $1.5837- to $1.6808-per-$100 assessed property value, pushing the overall non-homestead rate in Barre to $3.7954. The comparable rate a year ago was $3.6156.
Barre’s tax rates have historically been among the highest in Vermont, prompting calls to grow the Grand List in a mostly developed city of four square miles.
The city’s common level of appraisal dipped below 83% of fair-market value earlier this year, suggesting there is room for the Grand List to grow without any new development.
A council-commissioned reappraisal will address the city’s sagging CLA, while providing some cosmetic rate relief. Property values will generally increase allowing for a corresponding reduction in the tax rates as a result of the reappraisal that is scheduled to start next spring and wrap up in time to set the tax rate in 2025.