BARRE — Two just-expired tax stabilization agreements helped provide a gentle jolt to the Grand List in Barre, but it will take a soon-to-start reappraisal — one that won’t conclude until 2025 — to alter the upward trajectory of what remains one of the highest tax rates in the state.

In a move that will belatedly pave the way for tax bills to be calculated, printed and mailed to anxious property owners by next week, the city council set two tax rates during a special meeting Tuesday night.

