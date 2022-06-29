BARRE — Wages for most unionized firefighters in Barre will increase by 20% over the next four years under the terms of a newly ratified contract that represents a first for retiring City Manager Steve Mackenzie.
It took him all of 12 years, but Mackenzie finally was able to wrap up negotiations with unionized firefighters before the contract covering its members had expired.
City councilors unanimously approved the new contract following a closed-door briefing Tuesday night, and the current agreement — a three-year deal that saw firefighters’ wages increase 11% — expires today.
Firefighters already had done their part heading into to Tuesday night’s meeting, and both sides have now ratified a contract that will seamlessly pick up where the old one leaves off, and run through June 30, 2026.
That’s a change of pace for Mackenzie, and a rarity in Barre, where negotiations with all four municipal labor unions typically haven’t concluded for months, and in several cases more than a year, after the earlier contracts have lapsed.
That likely explains why the “clean copy” of the contract still included the word “retroactive” with respect to the first year pay raise for firefighters, whose last contract wasn’t finalized until six months after it expired and the one before that — a four-year deal — was roughly 18 months old when it was ratified. The “retroactive” reference, which doesn’t apply to this contract, will be retroactively edited out of the final version of the agreement.
The newly ratified contract represents only the second time in Mackenzie’s tenure that a deal with one of the city’s four labor unions was sealed while its contract was in force. The only other time it happened was in 2015 when a new contract for members of the public works department was approved a couple of weeks before its Dec. 31 expiration.
That was the exception not the rule with respect to collective bargaining with unionized members of Barre’s police, fire and public works departments, as well as its clerical and custodial staff.
Negotiations with the latter union are ongoing, though, its contract expires today; a three-year deal with police was reached earlier this year — eight months after the old agreement lapsed; and public works employees are still working under a contract that is set to expire on Dec. 31.
Negotiated amid ongoing economic uncertainty, Mackenzie said the firefighters’ contract was the product of a focused attempt not to let history repeat itself.
Mackenzie described recently concluded negotiations as “cordial” and “professional” and said an agreement was reached, without any outside assistance, after five face-to-face bargaining sessions.
“I’m pleased we were able to reach a mutually agreeable settlement,” Mackenzie said on Wednesday. “I think it was fair on both sides and responsive to the economic times.”
Under the terms of the new contract, most firefighters will see the first in a series of wage increases starting Friday. Some of that — 1% — is tied to annual “step movement” on what is now a 23-step salary schedule. The remaining 4% reflects a cost of living adjustment that will be applied to the schedule.
According to salary schedule, the starting hourly wage for an entry level firefighter will increase from $19.11 to $19.87 in the contract’s first year and climb to $22.36 when the agreement enters its final year.
The hourly wage for a firefighter who has worked for the city for a year will increase from $23.18 to $24.11 starting Friday, and a cap will be $27.12 when the contract expires on June 30, 2026.
Annual wage increases will vary from firefighter to firefighter depending on where they fall on the salary schedule, but the cost to the city will increase by 5% a year.
Due to some recent retirements, base payroll costs for the department under the new contract are expected to be just over $1 million. That’s comfortably less than the $1.14 million included in the budget voters approved in March.
Base pay doesn’t include overtime, and the only notable change on that front involves occasions when firefighters are called back to the station to work during night and weekend shifts. Under the old contract, firefighters were guaranteed a minimum of one hour of overtime pay. The new contract doubles that to two hours.
According to briefing materials provided to the council, “… call backs are rare, and when they do occur usually last longer than two hours.”
While firefighters will be paid more, they have agreed to a small increase in the amount they pay for health insurance.
Under the expiring contract, firefighters have contributed 5% of the premium cost for Blue Cross Blue Shield’s “Gold CDHP Plan” and 15% of the cost of the “Platinum Plan.” Starting Friday they will pay an additional 1.5% and an additional 2% on July 1, 2023. Their contributions will be capped at 8.5% for the gold-rated plan and 18.5% for the pricier platinum version for the duration of the contract.
The new contract reflects a modest upgrade in the dental plan, clarification of vision benefits, as well as a number of other adjustments.
One change that isn’t reflected in the contract is further relaxing, or even eliminating, language that dictates where firefighters can live.
City residency was once a contractual requirement of firefighters though that language was subsequently replaced by a requirement they live “10 minutes from the city line.” In the last round of negotiations, firefighters negotiated a change that would enable them to live “10 air miles from the Public Safety Building.” That is still the requirement, though the union sought to increase, or eliminate that requirement, during negotiations.
