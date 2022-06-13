BARRE — Where does 714+795 = 1? Only in Barre, where two troops of Boy Scouts embraced a back-to-the-future merger that has stirred the dying embers of the Granite City’s disputed claim to fame as home of the nation’s first Boy Scout troop.
In an Act 46-style merger that was conceived late last year, and executed earlier the spring, two once-thriving troops — 714 and 795 — literally became one.
Troop 1 is suddenly a thing again in Barre where no one can tell you precisely when Scottish stonecutter William Foster Milne launched the first edition at the First Baptist Church, but it is clear that happened months before the Boy Scouts of America was incorporated on Feb. 8, 1910.
How much before is up for debate and that matters because at least two other communities — Burnside, Kentucky, and Pawhuska, Oklahoma — sport similar stories and claim they — not Barre — were the first to launch clubs emulating the ideals of the scouting movement that was launched overseas by Sir Robert Baden-Powell.
Over the past 20 years, the U.S. Postal Service and the state legislature have embraced the Barre-first version of events, and while the internet isn’t definitive, it is replete with references to Troop 1 — a group of 14 boys who met regularly with Milne in the basement of the Baptist church as the first of its kind.
It wasn’t the last.
By 1939, there were eight church-affiliated troops in Barre, and two more on the way. Until recently, there were only two — Troop 714, which was affiliated with the Hedding United Methodist Church; and Troop 795, which was chartered in conjunction with the First Presbyterian Church of Barre.
Dwindling numbers
A pre-existing trend that was exacerbated by the pandemic, sparked discussion of a possible merger that wasn’t dogged by a debate over which troop number should survive.
Viewed as a mutually agreeable, the historically relevant third option was Troop 1. It’s one celebrated locally with an urn in front of the Baptist church, where the first edition started meeting with Milne in 1909 and more recently in life-sized sculpture that was installed on Depot Square in 2018.
Carved by Giuliano Cecchinelli II, the local scouting monument depicts two scouts — one with the other draped over his back in the “fireman’s carry.”
With 15 scouts the new Troop 1 is almost identical in size to the first, and boasts 21 adult volunteers led by Scoutmaster Michael Ferrant.
Formerly the scoutmaster of Troop 714, Ferrant has plenty of support from both old troops and a suitable number of scouts to create real leadership opportunities and expand program possibilities. It also has a new chartering organization — the Granite Lodge #35 Free and Accepted Masons, located on Academy Street.
So far, so good, said Ferrant, who plans to drop in on the City Council tonight with some of his scouts to provide a status report.
“Troop 1 has hit the ground running, participating in the Spring Camporee, Memorial Day Parade, and much more,” he said. “The troop has strong adult leadership, a solid place to meet at the Masonic Lodge, and plans for the entire summer.”
Those plans include attending “Scout Night” at Thunder Road International Speedbowl later this month, participating in the Green Mountain Council’s summer “resident camp program” at Mt. Norris Scout reservation in July, and serving as the host committee for “Scouting Salute to Veterans Parade” in November.
The statewide parade, which is typically held the Saturday before Veterans Day, was last held in Barre in 2018, and coincided with the unveiling of the scouting monument that honored the original Troop 1.
Longtime scout supporter and former scoutmaster of Troop 795, Deputy Fire Chief Joe Aldsworth said the merger was warranted, and he said he believes it would be beneficial, boosting numbers at a time when the pool of prospective scouts is shrinking along with school enrollment.
Instead of competing, the new troop could draw from the traditions of both. The result, Aldsworth predicted will be a better experience for the youngsters, a more manageable exercise for the adults, and coordinated fundraising.
Troop 714 had a long tradition of picking up Christmas trees for a small fee; Troop 795 had an annual pie sale on the eve of deer camp.
Aldsworth said there was no reason the new troop couldn’t do both.
“There’s strength in numbers,” he said, suggesting the merger was a case of addition by subtraction.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.