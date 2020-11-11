BARRE – Due to reports of positive cases of COVID-19 in Barre City and Barre Town schools, all facilities in the district will go to remote learning on Thursday and Friday, according to Superintendent David Wells.
The announcement came around 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
“On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, we learned about several members of our BUUSD family, testing positive for COVID-19. We recommend that you take action to help limit the spread of COVID-19, even if your child is not experiencing symptoms. Please answer the phone if the Vermont Department of Health contacts you,” Wells advised the school community.
The news release does not specify the number of cases, or what grades or classrooms were affected.
Wells said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution and to give the contact tracers adequate time to complete their work.”
The decision will affect Barre City Elementary & Middle School, Barre Town Middle & Elementary School, Spaulding High School, Central Vermont Career Center, SEA, and all pre-K programs.
“We will thoroughly clean the buildings and determine if any further steps are warranted before Monday. Students should check their email in the morning for instructions from their teachers,” Wells wrote.
He said there will still be meal delivery on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.