At a time when school resource officers are coming under fire nationwide, and right here in central Vermont, Jason Fleury is as close to Kevlar as you can get.
Fleury isn’t worried about job security and not just because he has seniority should his assignment at Barre City Elementary and Middle School abruptly end.
That isn’t apt to happen. Fleury is a fixture at the pre-K-8 school, where he’ll tell you he has worked for 16 rewarding years.
His first day in his “new assignment” — one that has now consumed more than half of his 30-year career with the Barre City Police Department – was his daughter, Katie’s first day of kindergarten.
“We both started school at the same time,” Fleury says of his now-21-year-old daughter. “She graduated and I’m still here.”
Fleury isn’t complaining because “here” – in the sprawling school that serves one central Vermont’s most demographically diverse communities – is right where he wants to be. It’s where, Fleury has come to believe, he can make the biggest contribution to his community and good luck finding someone to argue the point.
It wouldn’t be either of the school’s two third-year principals because when it comes to school resource officers Hayden Coon and Chris Hennessey will tell you they’re blessed with one of the best.
“Jason (Fleury) really defines what the role of a resource officer should be,” says Coon, who is responsible for the elementary school program and routinely witnesses the impact Fleury has in subtle — and sometimes not so subtle — ways.“
He has really positive, caring relationships with students and families,” Coon says, crediting Fleury for his compassion and describing him as “positive role model.”
From Coon’s perspective, Fleury is something of a Swiss Army knife. He is the school’s point person for safety and fills a myriad of other roles – from dealing with truancy to traffic control. The need for the latter has been amplified during a pandemic that has triggered an exponential increase in parents dropping their children off at school each morning and picking them up in the afternoon.
Hennessey, who once worked as assistant principal at nearby Spaulding High School and has known Fleury for more than 20 years, echoed Coon’s assessment.
“He (Fleury) is kind of a model of what a school resource officer should be definitely in the 21st century,” says Hennessey, who is responsible for the middle school program.“It really has always been about building relationships between police and kids and families for Jason,” he adds.
Hennessey describes Fleury as “a trusted presence” for parents and teachers and suggests the term “security guard” misunderstands the multiple roles Fleury plays in the school.
“I really can’t imagine not having the guy here,” he says of Fleury.
Hennessy says Fleury’s absence from the building wouldn’t cause the number of times police are summoned to the school to skyrocket, but likely would make managing many of them more challenging.
“With him (Fleury) here we can keep it small,” he says.
That alone is huge, though Hennessey concedes it isn’t an easily quantifiable statistic for those who demand evidence school resource officers are a worthwhile investment.
Hennessey says he understands the “movement” that has successfully targeted school resource officers – most recently in the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District last week.
“I understand it, but I think if people knew how (Cpl.) Fleury approaches the work, they would think twice about that,” he says.
So does Nancy LeBlanc. Now the school’s transportation coordinator, LeBlanc was a behavior specialist when Fleury assumed the role of school resource officer and immediately made his presence felt.
“He stops and he listens and he doesn’t jump to conclusions,” she says, describing Fleury as a caring, compassionate adult who is generous with is time and doesn’t play favorites.
LeBlanc says the students respond in kind. “He (Fleury) respects them and he gets respect back,” she says.
It comes naturally to Fleury, according to Washington County Sheriff Sam Hill, who once served as Barre’s “juvenile officer” and urged Fleury to step up when former school resource officer Dennis Menard left to take over as executive director of the Washington County Diversion Program.
Hill, now the county’s long-time sheriff consulted with Menard and then-police chief Trevor Whipple and all agreed Fleury’s knowledge and temperament made him a natural choice for the school assignment.
“Jason (Fleury) is a laid-back, easy-going, not threatening … go with the flow type of guy,” Hill says. “He was just such a good fit for that position.”
Hill says “fit” matters and its one of the reasons the school resource officer – and predecessors dating back to Whipple’s days as “Officer Friendly” in Barre’s since-abandoned network of neighborhood schools has been so durable.
“It doesn’t work if you don’t have that good fit,” says Hill, who still teachers hunter education courses with Fleury at the school.
“The kids really take to him and the adults trust him,” he says.
Fleury will tell you those relationships and that steady support are why he stayed on the job – passing up opportunities for several promotions – for the past 16 years.“I really enjoy what I’m doing,” he says. “They’ll have to drag me out of here.”
Last October, Fleury was promoted corporal less than a month after his 30th anniversary on the local department.
It was a proud moment, according to Fleury, but one he says he would have passed on to keep doing what he’s doing.
“If the promotion meant I had to leave school I would have never taken the promotion,” says the man who was born and raised in Middlesex, graduated from U-32 High School in 1988, and never lived farther from central Vermont than Burlington where he spent two years earning a degree from Champlain College before moving to Barre.
Fleury, who now lives with his wife, Cathi, in Barre Town, will tell you he didn’t aspire to be a police officer when he was growing up. He wanted to be a game warden.
However, the warden’s were all busy during his junior year at U-32 and he did a ride along with the state trooper – Ed Fish – who was later hired as police chief in Barre and hired Fleury right out of college in 1990.
When Fleury went “back to school” 14 years later it was to replace Menard as the school resource officer. The position was targeted for elimination by a cost-conscious School Board two years later – sparking a petition drive that forced a public vote and led to restoration of funding for the position.
Fleury has since grown into it – embracing his role as the first line of defense at a school where angry parents and unruly students occasionally need to be talked down.
Hennessey says Fleury is adept at handling those issues when they arise.
“He’s got a disarming presence, but in a good way,” he says of Fleury.
Fleury is a “familiar face” in a school where parents of many of today’s students remember him from when they were students themselves and embraces a range of roles that include mentor, instructor, lunch-mate and listener for students, “there’s nothing really ‘typical’ about a ‘typical day,’” he says, noting the COVID-19 has made that doubly true this year.
Traffic control on the busy campus now requires extra attention and new rules — from mask-wearing to social distancing – occasionally need to be gently enforced.
Fleury’s favorite chore – one that has become a family affair that involves his now-grown daughter — is using locally raised money to purchase, wrap and delivered gifts to hundreds of children who need them each year.
Fleury has helped with the program since it was started by Hill more than two decades ago and he’s now running it.
“If I can brighten someone’s day — even if it’s only for a few days — it makes me happy,” he says. Fleury said he is proud of the trust and rapport he has built over the years in a job where safety comes first, but his message to parents, students and staff is the same.
“I’m here to help,” he says.
