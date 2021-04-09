BARRE — Plans to delay the expansion of in-person instruction for middle and high school students until after April vacation just passed an important test in the Barre Unified Union School District.
If there are critics of the plan announced by Superintendent David Wells earlier in the week, they were quiet during Thursday night’s School Board meeting.
Held hours after the state Agency of Education released relaxed guidelines consistent with changes that were telegraphed more than a week ago, the virtual session prompted some questions, a few observations, but nothing that remotely resembled criticism of Wells’ decision not to institute the plan next week.
Though Wells initially hoped to abandon the hybrid schedule that has been used by the district’s 7th- to 12th-graders since September starting Monday, he scrapped that version of the plan earlier this week when new state guidelines still weren’t available.
Wells told board members those guidelines are now available, but stood by his decision to wait until after students are scheduled to return from spring break on April 26 to implement the changes. He acknowledged the two-week delay includes one week of instruction time but said the new state guidelines are still being reviewed by local administrators and some last-minute details hadn’t yet been nailed down.
“It’s giving us a little more time to do this right,” he said.
One issue that cropped up since Wells announced plans for students at Spaulding High School to resume in-person instruction 5 days a week from 7:35 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. still needs to be worked out, according to Wells.
Though the early afternoon dismissal would occur after students took all their scheduled classes, the shift from 2 to 5 days a week could exacerbate the challenge faced by students who have no way to get home in the middle of the day.
Spaulding has never provided transportation to its students, including some who live several miles from the Barre-based high school, and while the idea has occasionally been discussed, Wells said it now might be a short-term necessity. Also, an alternative being explored involves a “supervised study hall” that would allow students with no way to get home a place to do their schoolwork until they can get picked up.
Board members had questions about the plan outlined by Wells, but none challenged the decision that one — Chris Parker — noted would mean foregoing a week of instruction.
A mother of two 8th-graders who was elected to the board last month, Parker was one of several persistent parents who urged school officials to find a way to increase the amount of in-person instruction for the district’s oldest students.
Diane Solomon was another.
After months of politely prodding the board to solve what it was told was a space-related problem, Solomon was clearly willing to look beyond next week and happy to hear the problem is on the verge of being solved.
“I’m overjoyed that my high schooler will be at school 5 days a week,” she said.
Solomon thanked Wells and his team for preparing for the transition and wondered how they planned to provide “safe social opportunities” for returning students.
“The social-emotional piece is so important,” she said, suggesting reviving teacher advisory groups that have long been a morning fixture at the high school.
Spaulding Principal Brenda Waterhouse said that won’t happen — largely because some of the school’s students are and will continue to learn exclusively remotely for the rest of the year, limiting their ability to participate in the advisory groups. Those groups have been meeting virtually on Wednesday mornings and when students return from spring break, those remote sessions will be shifted to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Board members relayed questions they’d heard from community members and added some of their own.
Renee Badeau said one worry, which might be addressed by a 3-hour study hall, is that student-athletes who are dismissed with a to-go lunch at 12:15 p.m. have to return to school at 3:15 p.m.
Badeau, who works as school administrator in a neighboring district, also wondered about eligibility for additional assistance that will be available to students after 12:15 p.m.
“I don’t know that there’s one kid in the state that couldn’t benefit from some (academic) intervention after all this,” she said.
Wells said the plan is to reach out to students at risk of not meeting proficiencies, prompting Badeau to wonder whether those targeted interventions are required or optional.
“What I worry about is if it’s optional ... the students who need the most support are the ones that are going to leave (without getting it),” she said.
Having a defined plan — even one with a deferred start date — made a big difference and instead of being on the defensive, board members were already thinking about next year.
With Spaulding poised to return to five days of in-person instruction on April 26, School Director Gina Akley said she wants to know the school will be able to abandon the abbreviated school day come September. She said the same is true for a schedule that has students at centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town attending school for half a day on Wednesdays.
Those scheduling quirks are due, in part, to Spaulding teachers providing in-person instruction to students in the mornings and teaching students who opted to learn remotely in the afternoon.
Wells said that won’t be the case in the fall.
“High school teachers won't teach in two modes next year,” he said, suggesting it is possible the district will offer a “smaller scale online option” to students who for social and emotional reasons cannot return to school full-time.
Badeau suggested partnering with neighboring districts on a virtual program targeting those students could be worth exploring.
“There are kids that have been really successful working remotely,” she said.
The expansion of in-person instruction for 7-12 graders is tied directly to the state’s reducing the recommended separation for those students from six to three feet.
Based on the revised guideline, Wells said the schools have the space to bring students back to school on something much closer to a full-time basis. He told board members new desks are in place and busing arrangements are being finalized and will be shared with parents well before vacation starts at the end of next week.
