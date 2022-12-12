BARRE — Responding to concerns aired by members of the Barre Unified School Board earlier this month, administrators have trimmed more than $930,000 from a budget proposal that now calls for spending $50.4 million during the coming fiscal year.

The draft budget’s new bottom line doesn’t reflect an estimated $6 million in grant money officials expect to expend on operation of the district’s pre-K-12 system. However, it does put a detectable dent in the nearly $4.1 million in new spending that was reflected in the school administrators $51.3 million opening offer.

