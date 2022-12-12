BARRE — Responding to concerns aired by members of the Barre Unified School Board earlier this month, administrators have trimmed more than $930,000 from a budget proposal that now calls for spending $50.4 million during the coming fiscal year.
The draft budget’s new bottom line doesn’t reflect an estimated $6 million in grant money officials expect to expend on operation of the district’s pre-K-12 system. However, it does put a detectable dent in the nearly $4.1 million in new spending that was reflected in the school administrators $51.3 million opening offer.
It also moves the goal posts for a finance committee full of questions and eager to dig into the details of a spending proposal that must be finalized and adopted by the full board in a little more than a month.
The latest adjustments trim what was an 8.65% spending increase to just under 6.7%.
That’s closer to the 5% to 6% range recently advocated by some board members, though it isn’t apt to satisfy those who called for a “flat” budget, even the ones who admitted that would be a challenging exercise.
The committee is scheduled to consider the newly revised proposal when it meets on Wednesday. The latest draft sheds 13 positions.
Some of those positions are new to the budget, some are currently vacant and at least two could be achieved by redeploying staff from Barre Town Middle and Elementary School to Barre City Elementary and Middle School.
The revised budget reflects the reduction of one office position and a custodian from the pre-K-8 school in Barre Town, for a combined savings of $100,000. Cutting the $50,000 clerical position in Barre Town would negate the $50,000 increases associated with plans to fill a similar position at the city’s centralized elementary school where the $100,000 cost of filling two new custodial positions would be partially offset by the proposed reduction in Barre Town.
Administrators also have proposed eliminating a pair of interventionist positions — one at each of the elementary schools — for a combined savings of $150,000.
While the academic interventionists have been placed on the chopping block, a proposal to hire a fifth behavior interventionist at the school in Barre Town remains intact and the budget now reflects a proposal to add an identical position at the Barre-based elementary school. Each position has an estimated cost of $50,000, and while the one for BTMES was contemplated in the earlier draft, the one at BCEMS reflects a new addition and comes in response to behavior-related concerns.
Though plans to hire an additional classroom teacher at BTMES remain, administrators cited enrollment projections for a proposal to cut three teaching positions at Spaulding High School. Those reductions likely would be made through attrition.
Also suggested to be cut from the high school budget is $85,000 to fund bringing back the school resource officer and $75,000 to finance a full-time position to assist with the school’s work-based learning program.
The draft still contemplates absorbing a $60,000 behavior specialist for the high school, which is being paid for with pandemic-related federal funding this year into the budget for the coming year. It also retains plans to hire a $60,000 student support specialists at Spaulding and a pair of curriculum coordinators for a combined cost or $165,000.
The latter positions were cut from the budget a year ago at this time, but have been filled with some of the grant money the district received under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
The administrative proposal does reflect a $10,000 increase to invest in continuing to develop a robotics program at Spaulding.
On the special education front, the district, which is currently struggling to fill vacant para-educator positions, is now proposing to eliminate funding — $104,000 — for an additional three of them. The first draft contemplated cutting three of the positions for an identical savings.
Among the other reductions reflected in the revised budget is a proposal to trim more than $130,000 for future school maintenance. That money is currently generated by a formula based on 75 cents per square foot. The earlier draft would have boosted that figure to $1 per square foot in an effort to increase funding. The budget’s second draft would maintain the status quo and reduce its bottom line.
The committee will consider the administrative proposal when it meets Wednesday at 6 p.m.
