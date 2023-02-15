BARRE — The chair of the Barre Unified School Board has joined a growing chorus of people publicly urging voters in the two-town district to reject the school spending plan her board narrowly approved more than a month ago.
Days after publicly encouraging voters in Barre and Barre Town to do their homework before deciding what they thought of the board’s $54 million budget request, Sonya Spaulding was decidedly more direct.
In a Tuesday afternoon Front Porch Forum post titled “the school budget increase is too low,” said Spaulding, echoing the sentiment expressed on Valentine’s Day-themed posters that were plastered around downtown several hours earlier.
“We need to invest in our students, our schools and our community,” she wrote. “Vote no on article 3.”
The latter part of Spaulding’s message parroted posters that went up before daybreak, and most of which were promptly removed by Michael Deering.
Deering, a Ward 3 city councilor, objected to the “political” nature of the display he said went up without the permission of property owners and merchants whose storefronts were used as the backdrop for one side in what has been an unusually divisive budget debate.
Spaulding’s brief post doubled down on the Valentine’s Day posters that went up in downtown earlier in the day. However, she indicated they were inspired by the start of early voting in the run up to the district’s Town Meeting Day elections.
“With absentee ballots hitting mailboxes yesterday (Monday), there have already been some questions regarding the ballot language for the … school budget, so I will try to help clarify,” she wrote.
Spaulding noted one area of confusion involves ballot language that indicates the district’s proposed spending per equalized pupil — $17,228 — is up 6%. That projected increase is accurate based on a board-adopted budget that reflects a significantly smaller spending increase — 1.5% — that isn’t included in the ballot language.
“The 1.5% increase that the majority of the board approved is the increase in spending over last year’s budget,” Spaulding wrote. “This is all the same budget you are voting on, and it’s too low.”
Spaulding went on to encourage voters to reject the proposed budget, which was approved on the strength of a 4-3 vote. Spaulding missed that meeting, though her vote wouldn’t have changed the outcome. The budget that passed enjoyed the support of five of the board’s nine members, though one of them — Alice Farrell — didn’t vote because she was presiding over the Jan. 12 meeting in Spaulding’s absence.
Unanimously recommended by the board’s finance committee, the proposed budget is the product of a process that didn’t play out the way it does in other districts and typically has in Barre.
The finance committee directed administrators to prepare a budget reflecting the 1.5% increase they’d proposed on Jan. 3, but instead were presented with an administrative recommendation for a budget that would have boosted spending just under 5%. That version was more than $1.7 million lower than the first draft of the budget, but nearly $1.6 million higher than the committee recommended.
Additional reductions administrators say would be needed to limit the spending increase to 1.5% weren’t prepared until earlier this month — a month after the committee asked for them, weeks after the budget was adopted, and days after the deadline for finalizing the warning.
The $54 million figure is the proposed budget and even before administrators flagged specific cuts some, including Barre Mayor Jake Hemmerick, indicated they would not vote for a budget they viewed as under-funding education in the district.
Spaulding is rooting for a failed budget — one that would force a board that will welcome at least two, and possibly four, new members following the March 7 elections — to take a fresh look at the spending proposal with an eye toward increasing the bottom line.
It’s a risky play that could backfire in a variety of ways even if it is successful.
For now, the board is divided and some have openly alleged the current controversy is a manufactured crisis designed to influence contested races for four board seats, including two held by Barre Town incumbents — Farrell and Paul Malone — who are running again.
Finance committee members have insisted the district’s spending history suggests the 1.5% increase won’t require the level of cuts recently proposed by administrators and will meet tonight to resume that conversation.
