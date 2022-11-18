BARRE — When it comes to school spending in Barre, maybe an online survey that closed Friday will provide more direction than a “listening session” that sent mixed signals to a finance committee just hit by a $450,000 asbestos-filled curveball.
Though most of the vehicles in the parking lot outside Spaulding High School on Thursday night belonged to people attending the Central Vermont Career Center’s annual open house, the listening session in the high school library was attended in-person by about 10 residents. There were roughly twice that many remote participants.
The 20 or so who did speak delivered decidedly different messages to a finance committee Superintendent Chris Hennessey stressed is just beginning its deliberations.
“There’s a lot of work we still have to do,” Hennessey said, describing Thursday night’s session as an important step in the budget-building process.
“We haven’t heard from you folks,” he said.
School officials are looking for feedback on the $57.2 million school spending proposal now on the table.
Every call to “invest in our children” was greeted with a time for “belt-tightening.”
After listening to a string of dangling questions about everything from behavioral issues and educational outcomes, to the status of contract negotiations with teachers and plans for a yet-to-be-audited surplus, Barre resident Lisa Liotta wondered whether she’d come to the right place.
“I thought it was a ‘listening’ session not a ‘questioning,’ session,” said Liotta, who doesn’t have children in the system, but isn’t troubled by a draft budget that calls for spending $3.9 million more to operate the pre-K-12 system, an increase of 8.65%.
Liotta, who attended the meeting remotely, said she was concerned by Hennessey’s suggestion that the local district is at the “lower end of the spectrum” when it comes to school spending.
“We get what we pay for,” she said, adding: “I would even support a little bit more to invest in our children and our community.”
Barre Town resident Dean Preston disagreed.
Preston stepped to the podium in the high school library immediately after Liotta finished speaking and said he was “alarmed” by the proposed spending increase and worried about those on fixed incomes whom he feared may have to choose between food or fuel this winter.
“We just can’t keep taking money out of their pockets in the name of the school system,” he said.
Preston said he wasn’t swayed by Hennessey’s earlier assertion that two-thirds of the district’s residents are “income sensitive” and don’t pay their full education tax bills.
“I think the school is going to have to tighten up their belt and maybe not spend as much money as what is asked for in this budget,” he said.
The back-and-forth was on, as a handful of residents staked out opposite positions with respect to a budget that is still a work in progress and the subject of an online survey Hennessey said had generated 282 responses heading into Thursday’s listening session.
Josh Howard echoed Preston’s call for “belt-tightening” and complained about a school district he argued “can’t spend money fast enough.”
“I don’t think it’s really wise to have a huge budget increase coming up,” he warned, noting the district’s residents were bracing for a “hard winter” even as the district doled out pay raises to school administrators.
Jackie Wheeler picked up where Liotta left off, suggesting after-school care and busing for high school students are initiatives not included in the draft budget, but could and maybe should be.
“We are funding the future,” she said. “I get it, it’s tight, but it’s extra tight when you are a student who has no heat, and there’s less for you at school, there’s less to do (and) there’s less funding.”
Ellen Kaye was on the same page.
“I will happily fork over whatever it takes in taxes,” she said, expressing her support for the “hardworking” people responsible for educating children in Barre and Barre Town.
“This is not a business,” she said. “This is a public good that we fund because somebody funded it for us.”
In those days, Don Routhier suggested families were larger, enrollment was considerably higher and, he presumed, so was then number of teachers.
“When you have less students and less teachers, but the budget keeps going up by millions (of dollars) there’s something wrong with that,” he said.
Many of the questions raised Thursday will be answered in a “frequently asked questions” segment posted on the district’s website, officials said.
School Director Sarah Pregent apologized for the format Thursday night, but said the district would do its best to answer the questions that were posed.
For its part, committee members said they appreciated the feedback and would factor it into their deliberations involving a budget for which there are more questions than answers.
The proposed bottom line isn’t the only hard number the committee has, and Chair Nancy Leclerc said it would discuss the draft budget, as well as how to handle asbestos ceiling tiles recently discovered at Spaulding High School when it meets on Nov. 29.
Though the high school was tested for asbestos as part of a state program in 1987 and none was found in the ceiling tiles, a fresh round of tests revealed the presence of asbestos that will require an estimated $450,000 to abate.
The latest tests were conducted in advance of $7.3 million project that involves the planned upgrade to the high school’s heating and ventilation system, the expansion of its sprinkler system, and the installation of new energy efficient lighting.
That will require disrupting the ceiling tiles — some containing asbestos.
In order for the work to proceed as planned, the older ceiling tiles must first be removed at a projected cost of $450,000.
Though the additional expense won’t impact the draft budget, Leclerc said.
The facilities committee discussed the development earlier this week and was assured the tiles — some likely as old as the school, which was built in 1964 — don’t represent a health risk unless they are disturbed. The problem is, there is no completing the project as proposed without disturbing them, which means they will have to be removed when work on the project starts a year from January.
