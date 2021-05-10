BARRE — It’s all over but the voting in the Barre Unified Union School District, where a lot of the ballots — nearly 2,200 as of Monday afternoon — have already been cast and the fate of a $50.4 million school budget will be decided later today.
Though a slightly more expensive version of the budget passed narrowly in Barre, 739-729, on Town Meeting Day in March, that 10-vote margin was swamped by results in Barre Town where voters rejected the school spending plan, 732-852.
The combined results are the ones that matter and in March the budget failed, 1,471-1,582, setting the stage for today’s re-vote.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in both communities.
In Barre, voters will be asked to drive through the BOR ice arena, where they will park, mark their ballots and drive out after depositing them in a ballot box.
Vote tabulating machines won’t be used for what amounts to a single-issue special election. The school budget is the only item on the ballot in Barre and officials opted to avoid the expense associated with buying ballots that could be read by the machine and programming the tabulators.
Barring a mechanical breakdown, hand counting in Barre won’t be completed until after unofficial results from Barre Town are available. The tabulators typically provide a tape showing the results within 15 minutes of the polls closing.
Barre Town, which is also holding its municipal elections on Tuesday, is using the voting machines. Polls will be open in the gymnasium at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Even if no one shows up to vote in either community today, turnout is already stronger than it typically is for a May special election in Barre or the regular municipal elections in Barre Town. That’s largely because voters in both communities who requested absentee ballots in March were automatically sent them for today’s vote.
Through Monday afternoon most of those ballots had been returned in both communities.
In Barre, 911 of 1,304 absentee ballots had either arrived in the mail or been deposited in a drop box at City Hall that was closed at the end of the day. That’s a 70% return rate.
In Barre Town it was closer to 80%. As of Monday afternoon 1,260 of 1,609 absentee ballots had been returned.
Between the two communities 2,171 ballots have been cast. That’s just 829 shy of the 3,053 votes that were cast on the school budget in March and it doesn’t count absentee ballots that will arrive in the mail today or voters who opt to vote in person.
Since the state-mandated merger that created the two-town, three-school district in 2019, there has been only one other May vote, which was also held in conjunction with Barre Town’s municipal elections. Less than 1,000 ballots — 992 between the two communities — were cast that day and the merged district’s first-ever budget passed by a combined vote of 631-361.
Barre Town has already easily surpassed that combined turnout and Barre is within 81 votes of matching it before the polls open today.
If the budget passes, the School Board, which meets Thursday, can move on. If it fails, another special election will be needed and likely held on June 29.
