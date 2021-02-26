BARRE — Days before a Town Meeting Day that will turn over nearly half of its nine seats, the Barre Unified School Board agreed to put a finer point on an administrative restructuring that occurred last year.
With four of the board’s members — including Chairman Paul Malone — opting not to run for reelection this year, members agreed it is important to make sure nothing is lost in the translation before finalizing job descriptions for their two top administrators.
Malone was at the front of that line — stressing the need for “absolute clarity” with respect to the “roles and responsibilities” of the positions now held by Superintendent David Wells and Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Mary Ellen Simmons.
“I think it’s important that … the board is crystal clear about what this all entails,” Malone said of a months-old decision to eliminate the position of curriculum instruction and assessment in favor of the assistant superintendent model advocated by Wells.
The thinking at the time was that Wells, who started work last July, would assume responsibility for coordinating curriculum at separate pre-K-8 schools in Barre and Barre Town, while offloading some duties to an assistant who would retain responsibility for coordinating curriculum at Spaulding High School.
If that is still the plan, board members said it isn’t clear from the job descriptions they were presented with Monday night, and it probably should be.
Simmons was hired to fill the newly created position of assistant superintendent of instruction last fall, triggering the need to create a job description for that position and refine the one for the superintendent.
School Director Sonya Spaulding said it isn’t clear all of the duties contained in the job description for director of curriculum, instruction and assessment were being tended to or if they were, by whom.
The questions prompted Wells to suggest again deferring action on the job description until after Tuesday’s elections and the board’s March 11 reorganizational meeting. He said the board’s new leader could attend a meeting including Human Resources Director Carol Marold, himself and Simmons to discuss the proposed changes.
Malone said the board’s new vice chairperson should also be included in that discussion given the importance of relaying the information received to a board that will include four new members — three of them elected in contested races that will be decided on Tuesday.
Barre Town voters will settle a four-way race for a pair of three-year seats — one currently held by Malone and the other by School Director Victoria Pompei.
Malone was the veteran chairman of the now-defunct Spaulding High School Board before the state-ordered merger that created the Barre Unified Union School District in 2019. Malone, 70, is the only person to serve as chairman of the Barre Unified — a board he said Thursday night has distinguished itself. From launching a merged school district that was repeatedly rejected by voters in Barre Town, to replacing a superintendent, to weathering a pandemic and all of the second-guessing associated with it, Malone said board members — those who are leaving and those who will remain — should be proud of their service.
Like Malone, Pompei served on one of the three school boards that was eliminated as a result to the merger. She pivoted from her role as a Barre Town school director to one of Barre Town’s four directly elected representatives to the Barre Unified board.
Four candidates — Renee Badeau, Jody Emerson, Christine Parker and Brent Young — are running to fill those seats. The two who receive the most votes will join Gina Akley and Alice Farrell as the town’s directly elected board representatives. School Director Guy Isabelle is also from Barre Town, but he holds the board’s lone “at-large” seat, which is filled by voters in Barre and Barre Town.
Two of Barre’s representatives to the board chose not to run. One of them — Giuliano Cecchinelli — has served for 12 years on three different boards. Before being elected to the Barre Unified board, Cecchinelli was an elected member of the city’s school board when the merger went into effect and had previously served as one of Barre’s representatives to the Spaulding High School Board.
The other departing Barre board member — Emel Cambel — has never run before. Cambel was appointed to fill a vacant seat nearly a year ago and has chosen to run for a Ward 1 City Council seat.
Cambel’s competition in that contested council race is fellow School Board member Tim Boltin. Boltin, a former member of the Spaulding High School Board, is in the middle of his term on the school board.
The only other returning member is Spaulding — Sonya Spaulding, not the school. Spaulding was a long-time member and former chairwoman of the Barre School Board, and has served as the vice chairwoman of the Barre Unified board since its creation.
There is a contested race for one of the two Barre seats and candidates for both of them.
The race to fill the three-year seat now held by Cambel pits Abigayl Smith against William Toborg. Meanwhile Sarah Pregent, who was serving on the city’s school board at the time of the merger, is running unopposed for the two-year seat now held by Cecchinelli.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
