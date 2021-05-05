BARRE — The City Council did its part Tuesday night, the Development Review Board will get its chance tonight and while a couple of key hurdles remain, plans to convert a Keith Avenue apartment building into a “recovery residence” for women battling addiction is gaining momentum.
Thanks to a just-awarded $500,000 Community Development Block Grant, the complex financing puzzle for the $2.4 million project proposed by Downstreet Housing and Community Development is now nearly complete.
City councilors, who learned the grant they recently applied for on behalf of Downstreet had been awarded, took steps Tuesday night to ensure that money will eventually flow through the city to the project that will be before the Development Review Board tonight.
Though the building, currently owned by former long-time city engineer Reginald Abare, is vacant, councilors had to readopt a boiler-plate plan for dealing with displaced residential tenants, as well as a number of policies that must be in place to obtain the federal funding.
The “anti-displacement plan” approved by an earlier council to obtain a similar grant to help finance construction of the four-story building, home to Downstreet’s offices, as well as three floors of affordable housing, had expired and the required policies it had adopted have since been updated.
Councilors approved resolutions, readopting both, doing its part to ensure a pass-through grant — expected to be funded through the Recovery Housing Program — is received.
There are a number of other conditions Downstreet must meet, but most of them are routine and one — an environmental review of the property — is underway and hasn’t raised any red flags, according to Nicola Anderson, associate director of real estate development for Downstreet.
Anderson will pitch the project, which needs a conditional use permit from the city, to the Development Review Board tonight.
Plans call for gutting and renovating the two-story structure that was built in 1899, last housed residential tenants 4 years ago and was home to a ground-floor salon — Hair By Us — that closed in February.
The proposed “recovery residence” will be operated by the Vermont Foundation of Recovery and include three apartments and a total of 13 bedrooms. A pair of two bedroom apartments will be created on the building’s second floor creating “transitional housing” for women suffering from substance-use disorder and their children. Also, the project contemplates a larger shared unit with nine bedrooms providing “emergency housing” to similarly situated women and their children. The larger apartment, with its group-living arrangement, would accommodate up to four families.
The federal grant, of up to $500,000 that was just awarded to the city, is the latest obtained for the project, which has locked down $1 million in grant funding and is eligible for 4% low income housing tax credits that, Anderson said Monday, account for more than $1 million of the project’s financing.
According to Anderson, Downstreet secured a $325,000 grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston in December and earlier this year, the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board approved $175,000 for the Keith Avenue project.
Tax credits will finance most of the rest of the project — more than half of the $2.4 million total.
Anderson said the vast majority — more than $1 million — can be traced to the 4% tax credit, which isn’t competitive, while the balance — $230,000 — is tied to state tax credits, which will be considered at a meeting next month.
“We’re really on the homestretch,” Anderson said, noting no issues have surfaced during an environmental review which is now wrapping up, and Downstreet is excited about the prospect of using tax credits to finance a recovery residence for the first time in Vermont.
Barring any surprises, Anderson said the hope is to acquire the building from Abare for $112,000 at a yet-to-be-scheduled closing in August and start construction some time in September. Once complete, the recovery residence would be located across the street from the building that houses Downstreet’s offices.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.