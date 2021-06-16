BARRE — Plexiglass barriers and other physical distancing measures installed more than a year ago will remain, but City Hall and other municipal facilities are now days away from reopening “for business as close to pre-pandemic ‘normal’ as possible.”
That’s the word from City Manager Steve Mackenzie, who provided city councilors with a reopening plan they didn’t discuss in much detail during what was likely their last completely virtual meeting Tuesday night.
Because of the length of a meeting during which councilors finally adopted an amended traffic ordinance, met with local lawmakers, filled a vacancy on the Planning Commission, and received an update on the city’s vacant building ordinance, Mackenzie didn’t delve into the details of the plan he emailed them earlier in the day.
Citing Vermont’s now-expired state of emergency, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and workplace safety guidance from the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration (VOSHA), Mackenzie plans to restore “unrestricted” access to City Hall and other municipal facilities on Monday. Normal security measures will still apply and restrooms will be reserved for use by employees and not open to the public.
The latter is a change. The former was standard practice long before COVID-19 and will continue long after plexiglass barriers, which will remain for now, and hand-sanitizing stations, being installed at City Hall, are eventually removed.
As part of his “post-pandemic protocols,” Mackenzie lifted a requirement that fully vaccinated employees wear masks while on the job in public spaces indoors. That change went into effect Wednesday, and there is no expectation fully vaccinated visitors will wear masks when municipal buildings reopen on Monday.
The mask rule remains in place for employees and visitors to municipal buildings who aren’t fully vaccinated. Signs will be posted relaying that message, but compliance will be on the honor system.
Though the city is still encouraging appointments and the use of a range of options — some more sophisticated than others — for taking care of business, walk-in service will resume on Monday.
The one aspect of the plan the council did briefly discuss involved the planned return of in-person meetings. Mayor Lucas Herring said the council will return to meeting in-person at City Hall next Tuesday, but acknowledged some members have expressed interest in retaining a remote option for residents, if not council members.
Citing a detectable increase in public participation at its meetings during the pandemic, Councilors Teddy Waszazak, Ericka Reil and Emel Cambel all spoke in favor of a hybrid meeting format.
Mackenzie confirmed Wednesday that is now part of his plan and he informed councilors he hoped necessary adjustments could be made to accommodate remote participants by next Tuesday’s meeting.
All municipal boards, committees and commissions will return to in-person meetings starting next week and it will be up to each of them to decide whether to retain a virtual component.
While the reopening plan didn’t dominate discussion, it was arguably the biggest news on a night when the council’s wheel-spinning on proposed amendments to its traffic ordinance stopped to the dismay of one resident, while another criticized Rep. Peter Anthony for voting against a local charter change that was handily approved by his constituents in March.
Resident Jesse Rosado equated proposed changes to the traffic ordinance to “taxation by citation” and argued it would disproportionately affect those who are disadvantaged.
“It seems to me … that folks haven’t thought this through,” he said.
However, councilors — even those who flirted with what one described as a “progressive” fee schedule that would take one’s ability to pay into consideration, stressed the proposed changes aren’t designed to generate revenue by issuing more tickets. The goal of the changes is to allow the city to keep more of the revenue from tickets it already issues, by writing them under a local ordinance.
Mackenzie confirmed that interpretation, noting while the city will send less ticket revenue to the state based on the change, there is not “planned escalation” in the volume of tickets that are issued.
“We’re not building a $12 million budget around traffic tickets,” he said.
Councilors unanimously approved the amended ordinance, but deferred action on the accompanying fee schedule until next week because it was included in materials for the meeting that were distributed on Friday.
Councilors who met for an hour in executive session before the public portion of Tuesday night’s meeting, spent more than an hour receiving updates from local lawmakers. Both of Barre’s representatives — Anthony and Rep. Tommy Walz — attended the virtual session, as did Washington County’s three senators — Anne Cummings, Anthony Pollina and Andrew Perchlik.
All agreed chances are remote that four of five charter changes that were handily approved by Barre voters earlier this year and stalled in the Senate Rules Committee days before the Legislature adjourned could be advanced during next Wednesday’s special session. Lawmakers plan, among other things, to vote on overriding Gov. Phil Scott’s vetoes of bills codifying charter changes that would allow noncitizen residents of Montpelier and Winooski the right to vote.
Councilors were told it was extremely unlikely Barre’s charter changes could clear the procedural hurdles required during a one-day session, partly because it arrived in the Senate days before last month’s adjournment and hadn’t been through the committee process.
Barring an unexpected development, the bill reflecting those charter changes would be taken up by the Senate next year.
While four of Barre’s five charter changes are in limbo, it was the one that never made it out of the House Government Operations Committee that resident Rosemary Averill wanted to talk about.
Averill noted Anthony serves on the committee and voted against advancing a charter change that would have restricted the flags displayed by the “city to the city, state, United States and MIA/POW flags.”
“I think it’s time he (Anthony) address me and other people who voted pretty much as a mandate that that charter change go through,” said Averill.
Anthony said he didn’t respond to an “intemperate and … unfair” email from Averill, but did speak with her husband at length. He acknowledged voting with the majority in a “partisan” vote against a charter change that sought to accomplish something that most members believed could be more easily achieved through a City Council-approved ordinance.
“The committee and I felt it was best left to the City of Barre and not the (House) Government Operations Committee in Montpelier to be making decisions on behalf of future voters,” he said.
Averill said Barre’s current voters — the ones who elected Anthony — spoke unambiguously. They approved the flag-related charter change, which was placed on the ballot without objection by the City Council, by a two-to-one margin.
“It doesn’t matter what you think,” she told Anthony. “You’re supposed to be representing the voters of Barre, and we made it clear.”
In other business councilors received an update on administration of the city’s vacant buildings ordinance and appointed Jim McWilliam to fill a vacant seat on the Planning Commission.
