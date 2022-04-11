BARRE — The contract already has been signed and its ratification should be a formality for city councilors Tuesday night, but work on Barre’s first full-blown reappraisal since 2002 won’t begin for another 18 months and won’t be finished until late-summer 2025.
That is, give or take, when the city’s Board of Civil Authority should have heard the last of the appeals stemming from a reappraisal that was conceptually approved by the City Council before the pandemic.
The thinking at the time was the multi-year project would be wrapping up at roughly the same time it will now be ramping up.
Hope the reappraisal could be finished in time to calculate property tax bills in 2023 faded fast, and a 2024 completion date came off the table due to the time it took to negotiate the just-executed contract with New England Municipal Consultants and the Lyndon Center firm’s expanded workload.
Based on the $295,000 contract councilors authorized City Manager Steve Mackenzie to sign last week — and are expected to ratify now that they have had an opportunity to review it — 2025 is the hard target.
For New England Municipal Consultants that means completing fieldwork associated with the reappraisal in time to lodge a revised Grand List by April 1, 2025.
The Grand List is a figure equal to 1% of the fair market value of all property in a community that is used each year to calculate individual property tax bills.
Though the Grand List in Barre is adjusted annually it hasn’t received anything akin to a reappraisal-related jolt since 2006 and that was a “statistical update” that involved inspections of only a small fraction of the nearly 3,400 parcels in the city and leaned heavily on the reappraisal that was completed four years earlier.
The 2002 reappraisal, one during which the city made an honest effort to inspect all properties, as part of the revaluation, is similar to the one New England Municipal Consultants has been retained to perform.
Mackenzie said Monday the proposed schedule contemplates representatives for New England Municipal Consultants will start laying the data-driven groundwork for the reappraisal in late fall 2023. The field work, he said, will begin the following spring and the contract requires the last of the physical inspections be completed by March 1, 2025. The resulting Grand List must be lodged by April 1, 2025, and will eventually be used to calculate property tax bills that year.
The timing of those tax bills is something of a moving target.
In a normal year, the council sets the tax rate in early July and individual bills are mailed by mid-month, with the first quarterly installment due on Aug. 15.
In Barre 2025 won’t be a normal year because — inspection or no — the value of every property in the city will be adjusted. Some of those changes will be more jaw-dropping than others and likely will turn what is typically a trickle of grievances into a torrent. Some of those grievances will turn into appeals and those appeals will take time for the local Board of Civil Authority to hear and resolve.
That’s what happened in Barre Town following its reappraisal last year, and what is expected to happen in Montpelier next year when New England Municipal Consultants completes the first reappraisal in the Capital City since 2010.
According to Mackenzie, New England Municipal Consultants offered to complete Barre’s reappraisal for the best price — $295,000 — and, cost aside, submitted what was viewed as the best proposal.
The money is well within the roughly $421,000 the city has to spend for the work. That is partly due to the fact that it has been 20 years since the last complete reappraisal. The city receives $8.50 per parcel each year from the state for the purposes of conducting a reappraisal and, while the work done in 2006 wasn’t free, it was significantly less expensive than the 2002 version.
Barre’s common level of appraisal (CLA) suggests property in the city is assessed at 92.57% of fair market value. That’s considerably better than Montpelier’s current 80.76% CLA, or the one that had dipped below 80% in Barre Town before the reappraisal was completed there.
While Barre’s CLA is comparatively strong it has been slowly eroding and Mackenzie and others have suggested 20 years is a long time to go without inspecting properties. The resulting inequities should be ironed out by a reappraisal that will cause the values of many, if not most, properties to spike and result in a corresponding reduction in the property tax rate the council will set at some point in 2025.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
