BARRE — For the first time in more than two years, fireworks will light up the night sky over the Granite City. It is likely the first time the display will occur on the first Friday in October rather than the last Saturday in July.
There’s a good chance the Barre Partnership’s first-ever Fall Festival will be its last, and Executive Director Tracie Lewis said Monday the not-to-be-missed three-day event is not to be mistaken for the Barre Heritage Festival.
“We wanted this to be different,” Lewis said.
According to Lewis, some of those differences are subtle, like the type of entertainment and the focal point for those performances. Others, including the absence of a Saturday morning parade and the change in favored nights for the fireworks, are more pronounced.
“This is not the heritage festival,” she said. “But, that doesn’t mean it won’t be fun.”
Lewis is looking forward to it.
“I am so ready!” she said. “I think a lot of people are.”
With good reason. Barre’s signature celebration has taken the last two summers off, no thanks to a pandemic that hit just as Lewis and the partnership were readying to host what would have been the inaugural “Barre Home Brew Festival & Competition.” Postponed from May to October before finally being canceled in 2020, the partnership’s interest in getting the brew festival off to a solid start prompted the decision not to force it this year.
Enter plans for the Fall Festival, which will kick off on Thursday, run through Saturday and, Lewis said she hopes, will tide folks in Barre — residents and visitors alike – over until 2022 when the brew festival is again slated for a spring launch, and the Barre Heritage Festival is expected to make its midsummer return.
Lewis said the festival likely will be a one-off, given the time and money the heritage festival demands and previous plans to cultivate the brew festival into an annual spring event. That said, she noted two years is too long to go without a meaningful community celebration that has more in common with the heritage festival than may appear.
For starters, there is the multi-day format and the liberal use of of other community events to round out a roster of activities that include some strategic investments by the partnership. Fireworks don’t pay for themselves and neither does live entertainment.
It’s why when the festival kicks off at 4 p.m. Thursday it will seem a lot like any other Thursday this summer, at least for folks who show up at Currier Park.
A product of the pandemic “Food Truck Thursdays” will make one last appearance this year with familiar vendors, from Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen and Mo’s Backyard BBQ to Double Dipped Desserts and the Candy Van selling food to folks who show up at the park between 4 and 8 p.m.
The food trucks will have more company than usual this week. The Barre Area Senior Center will be selling pies; there will be an antique car show; and there will be a warm up act that precedes the last in a summer-long series of Concerts in the Park. Before featured performer Chris Powers takes the stage for two hours, a teen jazz group will perform for 15 minutes for those gathered in Currier Park.
There are some alternatives. While Powers is performing in the park, Jacob Green — a one-man band — will be entertaining those at Ladder 1 Grill from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. And if “meat bingo” sounds better than music, that’s what they will be playing at the American Legion Post #10 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
That will tee things up for Friday, which will begin with a 9 a.m. charity golf tournament at the Country Club of Barre and end with a fireworks display that will be shot off from the Washington Street lawn of the Vermont History Center.
There is a lot going on in between. Events range from the “pop-up playgroup” the Family Center of Washington County will be holding at Currier Park from 3 to 4:30 p.m., to the “pop-up boutique” AR Market is hosting on the Pearl Street Pedestrian Way from 5 to 8 p.m.
There will be music at Gusto’s, karaoke at the legion, a “paint and sip” at Delicate Decadence and a five-hour “block party” at Quarry Kitchen & Spirits.
Lewis said sidewalk sales have been encouraged, and a two-day book sale will open at the Aldrich Public Library, where children’s librarian, Ian Gauthier, will host an hour-long story time at 6 p.m.
Local Rotarians, who typically start the busiest day of the Barre Heritage Festival by serving a pancake breakfast on the library lawn will instead contribute by hosting a free drive-in movie behind the Barre Municipal Auditorium starting at 7 p.m.
Lewis said the show will be over well before Friday night’s fireworks display, and Rotarians will have a chance to rest up for the Oktoberfest event they’ll be hosting at the Vermont Granite Museum on Saturday.
The festival’s final day will be its busiest, and North Main Street will be closed to through traffic between Granite and Elm streets from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There won’t be a stage in City Hall Park, and Saturday’s performers — The Red Trouser Show (1 p.m.) and The Logger (2 p.m.) — are about comedy, not music.
There will be free hayrides, a caricature artist and a “Kids’ Zone,” which is a popular feature of the heritage festival.
There will also be some good, old-fashioned competition throughout the day. Granite City Group Fitness will be holding a 5K race starting at 8 a.m., the Rehab Gym is planning a “Family Olympic Competition” at 9 p.m., and there will be a pie-eating contest at 3 p.m.
A complete list of events can be found at thebarrepartnership.com where you can get also tickets for a festival-ending red carpet event that will be held at the Barre Elks Lodge from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Lewis said the dress-as-you-like event is a fundraiser for the partnership, where some of the items displayed during Friday’s pop-up boutique on the Pearl Street Pedestrian Way will be raffled off.
“We’re hoping people come out and have a good time,” Lewis said. “The weather is looking good, and I know I’m looking forward to it.”
david.delcore @timesargus.com
