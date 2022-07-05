BARRE — Unionized custodial staff in the two-town, three-school Barre Unified Union School District, as well as a couple of office employees who still belong to that bargaining unit, just received the first in a series of newly negotiated pay raises that will boost their hourly wages by $3.50 during the next four years.
The first of those annual increases went into effect last week and is the largest contemplated under a just-ratified four-year contract.
Starting Friday, all members of the bargaining unit — almost all of them custodians — received a $1.15-an-hour pay raise. That doesn’t count a longevity-based increase — from 10 to 15 cents an hour for each full year of continuous service — employees will receive. It also is blind to any shift differentials that may apply.
Superintendent Chris Hennessey said Tuesday the first-year increases, and the others that follow, are designed to help the district retain and recruit custodial staff.
“We’re at least in a more competitive place,” he said.
The contract contemplates more modest hourly increases in its final three years. That starts with an 85 cent bump next July, followed by back to back 75 cent increases. Longevity pay will remain at 15 cents per hour for each full year of continuous service for the duration of the contract.
The new contract does provide administrators with some additional flexibility juggling staff, while establishing rules about how that will happen and guaranteeing employees required to switch shifts don’t lose the differential, which can range from 25 to 75 cents an hour, they are typically entitled to.
The contract provides a modest increase in pension benefits for all employees and sweetening an incentive for those who retire after working for the district for at least 25 years.
Under the old contract — a two-year deal that expired last week — those employees were paid $20 per day of severance for each unused sick leave up to 100 days. The eligibility requirement and the 100-day cap remain unchanged, but the new contract calculates severance based on $25 per day.
The only other notable change to the contract involves an allowance for work-related shoes and clothing, as well as eyeglass frames and lenses.
Under the terms of the old contract employees were entitled to be reimbursed up to $300 a year for eligible purchases. The new language boosts that figure by $25 a year in each of the contract’s four years and suggests they be paid that amount, which is now $325 and will climb to $400, instead of being “reimbursed” each year.
Hennessey said the recently settled contract clears the deck for negotiations with unionized teachers and support staff in the district that includes centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town, as well as Spaulding High School.
The district’s educators — from teachers to paraprofessionals — just entered the final year of their own two-year contract. That agreement will lapse on June 30, 2023, and the hope is a new agreement will be in place by then.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
