BARRE — When it comes to providing shelter for the unhoused, talk is cheap, but Barre’s currently dormant indoor ice arena isn’t.
Days after indicating the city would be willing to make the BOR arena available as a temporary shelter to a state poised to begin pivoting away from a pandemic-era program that has effectively transformed some motels into homeless shelters, City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro set the price of admission at $29,025 a day.
Storellicastro confirmed on Tuesday that his all-or-nothing, take-it-or-leave-it offer would, if accepted, commit the state to paying the city more than $2.6 million for 90 days use of the BOR, provided it agreed to other conditions, several of which would inflate the cost further.
To put that in perspective, Storellicastro’s asking price for the space would generate more revenue in one work week — just over $145,000 — than the $140,017 the ice arena produced during the last audited fiscal year.
Over the course of 90 days, it would produce more than 12 times more revenue than the entire Barre Civic Center complex, including the Barre Municipal Auditorium, the BOR and Alumni Hall, did last year. That includes janitorial services, which, like round-the-clock staffing and security, isn’t included in the base price for a building that boasts 21,500 square feet of open space and seating for roughly 800.
Storellicastro said Tuesday the BOR is more than big enough to accommodate all of the unhoused residents staying in subsidized motel rooms in Washington County under the program that will begin winding down this week.
Based on month-old data compiled by the state, that figure was 387 — 302 adults and 85 children — in April, though those eligible to be exited under the first wave on Thursday were estimated at just over 100.
Call it 110. Based on the proposal included in Storellicastro’s week-ending email to Chris Winters, commissioner of the state Department of Children and Families, locking down the BOR for 90 days would cost far more — about $265 per person — for the first 30 days than the state is now paying to put them up in motels.
A month from now, the math improves to $75 per person, assuming all 387 people who were housed in Washington County motel rooms a month ago still are. However, even that number is misleading because the state wasn’t paying for 387 motel rooms in April, it was paying to shelter 232 households. The comparable per-household cost of renting the BOR would be just over $125, though that doesn’t include the city’s requirement the state staff the BOR with at least three people 24/7, and arrange for security and twice-a-day cleanings of the building that is rarely used during the summer months but gets a workout each winter.
Storellicastro said the state did a “walk-through” of the BOR before he reached out to Winters with an offer that didn’t generate an immediate response heading into the holiday weekend.
There is some urgency. “The state is scrambling and, we’re saying: ‘Here’s a facility, you can use it, (but) this is a huge impact on the city,’” Storellicastro said.
Allowing the BOR to be used as a temporary shelter for the unhoused could have a negative effect on other rentals at the civic center complex through Sept. 1 and may require the relocation of some planned summer camps, according to Storellicastro.
“We are taking on some risk here,” he said.
How much risk is a huge question mark. Storellicastro acknowledged even if the state agrees to the city’s terms, it doesn’t mean many — if any — of those currently housed in motels will wind up at the BOR. It just means the state will pay the city for use of the indoor arena for 90 days.
“It (the BOR) could be full, it could be a handful, it could be none,” he said. “All of those are ... possibilities for Thursday, which makes planning really tough.”
It remains to be seen whether the state will tie up a significant chunk of available resources in a solution that may not be worth the investment, but Storellicastro said that isn’t his problem.
“This is a tough decision for them,” he said of state officials. “But we have to negotiate with the city’s best interest in mind here.”
The city’s expectations with respect to the potential use of the BOR as a temporary shelter was by far the most detailed portion of Storellicastro’s email to Winters. It is one, he said, developed in consultation with department heads and shared with city councilors when it was submitted, but discussed in broad terms in advance.
The city also is requesting funding for portable toilets and shower trailers — some of which would be installed at the BOR — and ice-making machines that would be placed at yet-to-be-selected locations.
The toilets — 15 in all — would cost $8,550, and be placed at the BOR and at some downtown locations. The shower trailers would cost $68,000 for three months and would be similarly located. Though the BOR has showers, Storellicastro said those in the Spaulding High School locker rooms would be off limits, as would the locker rooms in the nearby auditorium.
The ice makers would be purchased and installed at an anticipated cost of $17,100 in response to one motel resident’s concern those who have come to rely on mini refrigerators to store food will soon lose that option and an available supply of ice could come in handy.
