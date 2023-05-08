BARRE — Fire Chief Keith Cushman would have had a much harder time filling the captain’s vacancy created by his own in-house promotion earlier this year if former fire marshal Robert “Howie” Howarth hadn’t retired.
Howarth’s retirement in March, following Cushman’s promotion in February, indirectly spared Barre’s newly minted fire chief from having to break what turned into a flat-footed tie between two veteran firefighters looking to move up the ranks of the local department.
Both just did, as part of a firehouse shuffle that on Friday saw Capt. Nick Copping assume the fire marshal’s role that was filled until recently by Howarth.
Being a captain isn’t new to Copping. He attained the rank in 2018 — the same year he finished half a point behind Howarth in his initial bid to become Barre’s next fire marshal.
And here’s where things broke right for Cushman — and by extension Michael Charbonneau and Brian Farnham.
Copping’s promotion to the job he’s long been interested in, created a second shift captain vacancy. That was good news for Charbonneau and Farnham, and perhaps better news for Cushman, who didn’t have to choose between two men whose scores were the same following the competitive testing process spelled out in the firefighters’ contract.
“It was a dead tie,” said Cushman, who explained the rigorous process includes a written examination, physical agility testing, oral interviews by the same three-member panel — a community member, a city department head and the member of another fire department — and a sit down with the chief.
Cushman said the process produced the tie he didn’t have to break among the two top candidates, who are now both captains.
“It was a very close process,” he said, noting a third candidate was only a point behind Charbonneau and Farnham.
“It’s pretty humbling to see what our talent pool is for the future,” he said.
Charbonneau and Farnham round out a roster that includes two other shift captains — Matt Cetin and Zack Tillinghast. Like Howarth before him, Copping also is a captain, though that isn’t a prerequisite for the fire marshal’s position. Having an inspector’s certification from the National Fire Protection Association is, and Copping checked that box and was the easy choice to replace Howarth.
For Copping, it means a more predictable and busy daily schedule and a pivot away from the round-the-clock shifts every four days.
“It’s going to be a very busy job,” said Copping, who is the point person for the city’s rental unit and commercial inspection program and, as of Monday night, its health officer.
For Copping, who joined the Barre department as a cadet in 2004 and, after graduating from college, was hired as a full-time firefighter in 2007, it’s the next step in a career that has seen him rise up the ranks.
Promoted to lieutenant in 2010 and to captain in 2018, Copping has the NFPA certification and is eager to put it to good use on behalf of the community where he grew up and has worked his entire adult life.
“I’m looking forward to focusing on community safety in general and being on the proactive side of it where we can be preventative,” he said, suggesting inspections that flag problems that could lead to fires, mean those fires never happen.
Copping, who is one of the department’s four paramedics, said he plans to respond to calls as needed.
“I owe it to the people here to use my certifications to make our citizens safer,” said Copping, who didn’t have any competition for the fire marshal’s position this time around.
According to Cushman, Charbonneau was slotted to serve as captain on his old shift, and Farnham slid into Copping’s old slot. During their time as lieutenants, both men got the chance to occasionally run shifts when their captains were out.
“I kind of know what I’m getting into,” said Charbonneau, who as been in charge of several fires during his 19 years with the department.
The product of a firefighting family, Charbonneau, who lives in Barre, was raised in Colchester where he served as a 15-year-old volunteer and, like his father, decided to make a career of it.
Charbonneau attended the same community college in Laconia, New Hampshire, that Copping later did, and was hired as a full-time firefighter in Barre a few months after he graduated in 2004. At the time, Barre’s new fire marshal was a cadet with the local department and Farnham was still a volunteer firefighter in Chelsea.
Farnham, who lives in Barre Town, eventually took a job as a full-time firefighter in Montpelier and a few years later joined the Barre department. That was 12 years ago.
Farnham, who places a heavy emphasis on training, is excited about his new role in what he views as “a very progressive department.”
“I’m up for the challenge,” he said.
Cushman said he is confident in both of his newly promoted captains, as well as the department’s new fire marshal.
“They all bring some special things to the table,” he said.
Cushman said it could take a while to replace at least one of the newly vacant lieutenant positions.
Based on the union contract, in order to be considered for promotion to lieutenant, one must have at least five years of five service experience, including at least three of them in Barre. Only one other member of the department currently qualifies.
Though less extensive than recent changes in the fire department, there have been a pair of notable promotions in the police department — both indirectly linked to Troy Kirkpatrick’s recent retirement.
One of the department’s three shift sergeants, Kirkpatrick worked day shift. When he retired, Sgt. Jonathan Houle opted to take that assignment, creating a vacancy on the third shift.
Following a competitive process that was similar, but not identical, to the one Cushman used to evaluate prospective captains, Police Chief Brad Vail promoted Brian Hoar to run the third shift.
Hoar, who joined the Barre department two years ago, was the third shift corporal under Houle.
With 10 children ages 1 to 21, Hoar said the third shift frees up is days for family activities.
“I’m used to it,” he said. “It works for me.”
It will be an adjustment for Brittany Lewis, who hasn’t worked third shift before, but is after being promoted to fill Hoar’s old corporal’s position.
A native of neighboring Berlin, Lewis, who has been with the Barre department for more than four years, is the first female supervisor in its history.
