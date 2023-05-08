BARRE — Fire Chief Keith Cushman would have had a much harder time filling the captain’s vacancy created by his own in-house promotion earlier this year if former fire marshal Robert “Howie” Howarth hadn’t retired.

Howarth’s retirement in March, following Cushman’s promotion in February, indirectly spared Barre’s newly minted fire chief from having to break what turned into a flat-footed tie between two veteran firefighters looking to move up the ranks of the local department.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.