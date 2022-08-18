The following is a sampling of calls the Barre City Police Department responded to in recent days:
--- Aug. 12
Eight minutes after midnight, the new day starts with loud music on Pleasant Street.
A runaway was apprehended and returned to their foster parents.
In rush-hour traffic, a report of a person passed out in a vehicle at the stop lights on North Main Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Elmwood Avenue.
A disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.
A report of a missing juvenile.
An individual called about a motorist harassing people on North Main Street at 10 p.m.
Directed patrols were made in several city neighborhoods, along with a foot patrol downtown.
--- Aug. 13
Domestic disturbances reported on George and Bergeron streets.
Report of a rock thrown through a window on Pearl Street.
“Two intoxicated friends got into a physical altercation.”
Notice of trespass issued on South Main Street; male arrested on warrant at same time.
Report of a damaged vehicle on North Main Street.
Motorcyclist failed to stop when an officer attempted a traffic stop on Prospect Street.
A disorderly individual was reported on Summer Street.
Report of an intoxicated individual driving up Washington Street just before midnight.
--- Aug. 14
Around 1 a.m., a juvenile was yelling near City Hall Park. Several tickets were issued.
Vandalism was reported on South Main Street.
A complaint of a threat against an individual on Elmore Street was made.
A larceny was reported from a building on Berlin Street.
Several noise and animal problems reported around the city.
Drug activity reported on Pearl Street.
A needle was found on Prospect Street.
Report of a juvenile kicking mailboxes at Highgate Apartments.
A foot patrol was done along the railroad tracks.
“Male walking down (Route 62) with a cat.”
A runaway juvenile was located.
During a traffic stop on Orange Street, a K-9 unit was deployed. Heroin and paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle.
-- Aug. 15
A vehicle with heavy damage was abandoned at Cumberland Farms on North Main Street.
Runaway located.
A disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.
A report of disorderly conduct reported on North Main Street.
A retail theft was reported from a South Main Street business.
A person was reported to be trespassing on Granite Street.
An assault was reported on Averill Street.
A suicidal male was reported on North Seminary Street.
Burglary reported on North Main Street. (See article in Wednesday's edition)
--- Aug. 16
A fraud was reported on Merchant Street.
A panhandler was reported on North Main Street.
An overdose was reported on North Main Street.
A report of a possible restraining order violation.
Traffic stops for a cellphone violation on Hill and Washington streets.
Loud kids were reported on Highgate Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported around Brook and North Seminary streets.
--- Aug. 17
A domestic assault was reported on Leonard Street.
A caller advised their boat was stolen during the night on Day Street.
There was a report of a female “acting odd” on North Main Street.
Threatening behavior was reported on Allen Street.
Possible overdose reported on Keith Avenue.
An intoxicated person was reported on Jefferson Street.
An intoxicated driver was reported on North Main Street.
Directed patrols were conducted around the city.
