BARRE — Forty-one years ago, the Rev. Neal Laybourne and his wife Leisa drove 975 miles from Deerfield, Illinois, to Barre.
Everything they owned, which wasn’t much, was packed in a small U-Haul trailer. They didn’t know a single person in the Granite City and neither of them had a job.
What they did have was faith: Faith that moving to Vermont was the right thing to do and faith that Barre was the perfect place to start an evangelical church, even though Vermont was then and is now one of the least religious states in the nation.
“The fact that there were not many evangelical Christians or evangelical churches in Barre, that is why I moved here. I came in 1979 specifically to try to plant an evangelical church. I wanted to bring in some religious diversity,” Laybourne said.
On Nov. 1, Laybourne will preach his final sermon as lead pastor of Barre Evangelical Free Church, a sermon he started writing last spring. He guesses he’s led 6,500 services for the congregation.
“Five months ago, I sat down and sketched out the scripture passages and general topics I would teach for the rest of my Sundays. I’ve had many thoughts for my last Sunday, but in the end I simply want to say three things: Thank you for the privilege of allowing me to lead this special group as we serve and proclaim Jesus; it is all about Jesus, not any of us; and don’t hesitate to change the way we’ve done things in the past as long as you put a priority on bringing Jesus’ message to our area and helping people live transformed lives through faith in Jesus,” Laybourne said.
Laybourne said he believes God was with him and Leisa from the start.
On their arrival in Vermont, they immediately found a house in Plainfield for low rent, only $59 a month, and they both got jobs, Leisa at Vermont Mutual Insurance and Neal at National Life as a computer programmer despite never having touched a computer before the job.
For eight years, he was the pastor and held another job as well.
“That paid the bills until the church could grow large enough to support a full-time pastor,” he said.
Barre Free Evangelical Church has several hundred members and owns a spacious building near the post office. In the beginning, there was no building and very few members.
The seeds of the church were sown when Laybourne held Bible studies with people he met at National Life. The first official service was held in March 1981, at Spaulding High School, with the help of Bradford Evangelical Free Church.
“We met in Room 10 for the worship service (currently the library) and we used the Carriage Room (Green Room) for the nursery,” Laybourne said.
In 1982, the congregation rented space in downtown Barre.
In 1995, the congregation was given its current building, the old Calmont Beverage Building, on South Main Street.
The church held its first service there in 1997. “Twenty-thousand volunteer hours later,” he said.
It is rare for a pastor to serve so long at one church. Laybourne credits the congregation for his long tenure.
“The congregation has been very gracious to put up with me for that long. They get a lot of the credit. Also, after I was here about a decade I changed from trying to do things for God to simply wanting to join Jesus in His work because He is always at work around us. Then I got to see God do more of what only God can do rather than just seeing the results of my own efforts. I’ve thought about leaving a number of times either for ‘greener pastures’ or ‘out of frustration,’ but who would want to leave this wonderful congregation or this wonderful place we call Barre,” Laybourne said.
Laybourne said he believes the church has been successful because it always has had an outward focus.
“Christianity no longer has home-field advantage, so local churches need to be more outward focused or they will die. We have the most exciting message of Jesus to share with people. And God is regularly using our small efforts to bring hope, transformation, love and forgiveness into the lives of individual people,” Laybourne said.
The biggest reward in his 40 years: “Seeing God work to transform people’s lives, reconcile relationships, develop greater faith, have a close personal relationship with God through Jesus and really be excited about the Lord.”
Laybourne knew early on his calling was to preach.
“The summer after my high school graduation I kept having this prompting inside me that I should consider being a pastor. I shared what I was feeling with my pastor and youth pastor and they said they had seen certain gifts in me and had prayed regularly for two years that God would ‘call me’ into the ministry. That was my confirmation, and I’ve never looked back,” he said. Laybourne is a graduate of Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Deerfield, Illinois.
The most important lesson he’s learned: “Keep your finger in the text (Bible). Always trust God’s promises, truths and ways as they are clearly stated in the Bible. Don’t ride hobby horses. God is always at work around us. Our job is to join God in His work, not to try to force things to happen or impress people.”
“I just thank the Lord for the many years He has allowed me to be with such a great congregation, in a great city seeing Jesus work in so many lives and relationships. While I need to step away from the local church so it can move forward in whatever way the Lord sees best, I am still in the area and able to interact with the individuals I have come to know and love in and outside the church over the last 40 years,” he said.
