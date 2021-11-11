There are many things to be thankful for this season, but one at the top of our list is being thankful for our vibrant and bustling downtown area. The perfect time to show your gratitude to these merchants is on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27.
Head out early to enjoy a bagel and fresh roasted coffee. Then start the search for that festive sweater along with some great booties from a local boutique. Stop for lunch, relax on a horse-drawn carriage ride anytime from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then end the day by stocking up on some new reads, cozy socks, or candles sure to please anyone on your list, or even yourself. No matter what, your support makes the holidays even happier for our small businesses.
After a day of shopping, grab a bakery treat and some hot cocoa, and then head over to the Aldrich Public Library to check out the “Light up the Library’’ display of decorated, themed Christmas trees. Buy a raffle ticket or two to be in the drawing to win one of these trees. All proceeds to support Friends of the Aldrich Library. For more information about this event or to donate a decorated tree, contact Agatha Kessler at agathakessler@gmail.com
Finally, join friends and community members at dusk on Saturday, Nov. 27, for the annual lighting of the gazebo in City Hall Park. There may just be a couple of surprises in store sure to make your spirit light up even more.
Don’t worry if you can’t get all of your shopping needs taken care of on Small Business Saturday because Cider Monday will be just around the corner on Monday, Nov. 29. As you head in to shop at the local businesses, stop and enjoy a cup of delicious local cider and reflect on the joy of celebrating new traditions, supporting our community, and feeling good about getting your holiday needs taken care of by people you know and can trust.
We think we are very lucky to live and work in an amazing place like Barre. If you have an idea for an event or want to participate or volunteer in an event already happening, please contact Executive Director Tracie Lewis by email director@thebarrepartnership.com
Written by Stefanie Kingzett is a board member of The Barre Partnership, teacher at Barre Town School, Cub Scout leader for local Pack 717, and Barre resident and supporter for 16 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.