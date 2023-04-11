While the snow is just melting and the temperatures are starting to rise, thoughts of summer events cannot help but fill our minds.
This summer, there is a lot to look forward to happening in our downtown of Barre.
The Farmers Market has been ongoing the last Wednesday of each month throughout the winter and will end its winter run on April 26. The Old Labor Hall has hosted this community event inside, where it’s warm and cozy. Soon enough we will be able to enjoy the vendors, new and old, outside in the center of our downtown area, perhaps the Pearl Street PedWay again, or maybe somewhere new? Be on the lookout for more information.
Concerts in Currier Park Series and Food Truck Thursdays will be back in Currier Park. This summer, you may see some enhancements to the stage, such as a lighted gazebo overhang. We are already fully booked with performers and look forward to sharing the complete lineup soon.
A summer in Barre would not be complete without the Barre Heritage Festival & Homecoming Days. Mark your calendars for the last weekend in July. We are excited to be bringing back some of the “heritage” parts of the Heritage Festival. After the Saturday parade, join us on the lawn of the Aldrich Library for a taste of the world, from Lebanese to French to Italian to Mexican, and more.
We are also excited to announce some new events, such as a professional wrestling match Saturday night right on Main Street! While our kids have loved the kid zone, this year our teens can enjoy their own teen zone. Teens will be able to enjoy events like bucket pong, cornhole, basketball, ball toss, and more.
More information about all of these events will be coming soon, so be on the lookout by following the Barre Partnership on our Facebook and Instagram pages. We think we are very lucky to live and work in an amazing place like Barre. We hope you agree.
To learn more about all of the happenings in Barre or to volunteer at our events, please email director@thebarrepartnership.com.
Stefanie Kingzett is a sixth-grade teacher at Barre Town School. She is an East Barre resident and serves as vice president and board member of The Barre Partnership.
