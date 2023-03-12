Partnership logo
When you think of musical instruments, what do you think of? The guitar? Piano? Violin? Trumpet or trombone? You’re not alone, as these along with countless others are what we are most familiar with being able to be used to make music. But what about common household items, toys, or tools as instruments? This is just what the famed junk rock band, Recycled Percussion, thought. So they tried it. And what they created was more than music. Their unique use of instruments has created a worldwide following that has taken them many places away from their home in neighboring New Hampshire, and now they are coming to Barre on April 1!

Recycled Percussion first gained fame as finalists on the hit show “America’s Got Talent.” From there, they landed on the Las Vegas strip for 10 years of performing for audiences. They have been on over 40 televised shows, including the Grammy Awards, the Super Bowl, and their own show “Chaos and Kindness” that started airing in 2017 on ABC. The show earned them 15 Emmy Award nominations. They even broke six world records.

