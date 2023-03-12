When you think of musical instruments, what do you think of? The guitar? Piano? Violin? Trumpet or trombone? You’re not alone, as these along with countless others are what we are most familiar with being able to be used to make music. But what about common household items, toys, or tools as instruments? This is just what the famed junk rock band, Recycled Percussion, thought. So they tried it. And what they created was more than music. Their unique use of instruments has created a worldwide following that has taken them many places away from their home in neighboring New Hampshire, and now they are coming to Barre on April 1!
Recycled Percussion first gained fame as finalists on the hit show “America’s Got Talent.” From there, they landed on the Las Vegas strip for 10 years of performing for audiences. They have been on over 40 televised shows, including the Grammy Awards, the Super Bowl, and their own show “Chaos and Kindness” that started airing in 2017 on ABC. The show earned them 15 Emmy Award nominations. They even broke six world records.
As if music wasn’t enough for them, “Chaos and Kindness” grew out of their own passion for bringing awareness to the simple things like being kind, positive, and promoting mental and emotional health on the same level of care as physical health. They have branded their message into retail and online outlets, as well as promoting their brand through their performances.
While we are not sure exactly what you will see when you attend the April 1 performance at the Barre Auditorium, we are sure you will see instruments you never dreamed imaginable. You will see audience engagement and interaction, from adults to children. You will see an authentic, genuine and concrete promotion of kindness and spreading messages of positivity. You will see passionate performers who are approachable and multi-talented.
Recycled Percussion believes so passionately in spreading kindness that they are promoting a joint project between the Barre Partnership and our local community schools. Local school children from preschool through 12th grade have been encouraged to design a sticker that reflects what kindness looks like and means to them. Ten finalists from each community school will be given two tickets to attend the April 1 performance. During the performance, the band members will announce and call onto stage a grand winner whose sticker design has been chosen to be produced and given to all school children in the community of Barre.
We are beyond excited to bring Recycled Percussion to the Barre Auditorium. Please go to their website at www.recycledpercussion.com to see videos from past performances in order to get a genuine feel for the music you will hear. To order tickets to see Recycled Percussion on April 1, please see the links on our Facebook and Instagram pages or go to www.thebarrepartnership.com/recycledpercussion2023 online. Tickets prices range based on floor, bleacher, or balcony seating.
We think we are very lucky to live and work in an amazing place like Barre. We hope you agree. Follow The Barre Partnership on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with all things Barre. To learn more about all the happenings in Barre or to volunteer at our events, please email director@thebarrepartnership.com
Stefanie Kingzett is a sixth-grade teacher at Barre Town School. She is an East Barre resident. She is the vice president and board member of The Barre Partnership.
