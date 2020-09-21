The COVID pandemic has been grim for businesses in 2020, to say the least. Non-essential businesses statewide were forced to shut down for almost eight weeks, beginning in mid-March. Months later, businesses are still following strict restrictions and guidelines and not operating at 100%.
None of this, however, has stopped the growth of Barre. Since April 1, five new businesses have opened here, not to mention major expansions of two well-established Barre businesses.
Bob Bartlett, State Farm Insurance, (92 South Main St., Suite 1), officially opened for business on April 1. “We were so very proud to open for business when our current clients and community needed us the most,” said Bartlett, owner and agent.
Four months later, four more businesses opened during the month of August.
The Meltdown (83 Washington St.) opened its doors on Aug. 1. COVID set the opening back a little, but didn’t deter them. “I really believe in my husband and I believe in myself and I knew if anybody could make this happen it was us,” said Diane Hood. “Now we’re there.”
Two businesses opened their doors on Aug. 10. Haircuts on Main and Kitty Korner Café.
Haircuts on Main (105 North Main St.) With over 17 years in the industry, Heather Hoy was excited to bring her barber shop to Barre.
Kitty Korner Café (214 North Main St., Suite 1). The first cat café to open in all of Vermont. Kitty Korner is the purr-fect place for a yummy treat, a cup of coffee and, of course, the cat lounge with adoptable cats rescued by Central Vermont Humane Society.
Ten days later, on Aug. 20, Alimentari Roscini, also known as AR Market (159 North Main St.) opened its gorgeous, little food market in the heart of Barre.
In addition, two businesses continued with their expansion plans during the pandemic.
Delicate Decadence outgrew its location on Cottage Street and more than quadrupled the square footage by expanding and moving into the first floor of the Blanchard Block. Also, in the Blanchard Block building, Posh Salon & Spa continued to expand its business by constructing two studio salons, offering a network for stylists to make their career goals come true.
The Barre Partnership wants to welcome these new businesses to Barre, and congratulate all of the Barre businesses for their continued hard work, especially during a time like this.
If you want to open, move or grow your business in Barre, contact The Barre Partnership today. The Partnership will assist in connecting you with the right people.
The Partnership is currently looking for dedicated community members to help further our mission: “To stimulate and sustain economic development in Barre’s historic downtown, ensuring a vibrant community that is the social, cultural and economic hub of the greater Barre area.”
Whether joining our board, a committee, or working an event, volunteers are always needed. For more information, contact me at The Barre Partnership at director@thebarrepartnership.com
We are very lucky to live and work in an amazing place like Barre. We hope you agree. Follow The Barre Partnership on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with all things Barre.
Tracie Lewis is the executive director of the Barre Partnership.
