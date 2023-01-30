BARRE — The Wheelock Building is for sale, and the city council’s asking price for the iconic downtown building, which has been a fixture on North Main Street for more than 150 years, is $155,000.
Nearly four weeks after councilors publicly agreed to entertain offers for the property, while privately discussing their asking price, the latter isn’t a secret anymore.
Built as a law office in 1871, the building best known for its decades-long run as home to the Barre Senior Center, is listed for nearly $37,000 less than its assessed value.
The land alone — a little less than one-tenth of an acre — is assessed at $48,760 and has been for nearly 15 years. The appraised value of the building was lowered from $287,740 in 2015 to $143,110 in 2016, reducing the value of the property from the $336,500 that had been on the books since 2009 to the current assessed value of $191,870.
The council is asking for $155,000 from prospective buyers in an attempt to divest itself of the property that now serves as the rent-free home of the Barre Partnership. Listing the property was the first step in that process that some see as an opportunity to rid the city of a building that needs work, and possibly put it back on the tax rolls.
The vote to explore selling the building — an idea past councils have discussed but never actively pursued — wasn’t unanimous. Councilor Michael Boutin was against the motion, and Councilor Thomas Lauzon missed the meeting at which the decision was made and the listing price was set.
Days after the decision was made, Lauzon formed Wheelock House LLC in a move that he confirmed Monday is designed to preserve and restore the building, and create a long-term home for the Barre Partnership.
According to Lauzon, Wheelock House LLC — a still-evolving collection of 25 supporters willing to put up $10,000 to cover the cost of acquiring the property, restoring the historic building and donating it to the partnership once the debt is paid off in 10 years.
“If the question is: Have you formed this entity so you can buy the Wheelock House? the answer is: ‘absolutely no,’” Lauzon said, explaining his name is listed as the “registered agent” as a placeholder that will change if the project gets legs.
Lauzon said he hopes that it does and, in conversations with Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership, has indicated he would be willing to participate financially.
“It’s important to me,” Lauzon said. “I’d love to see that building restored, and I’d love to see it be the permanent home of the (Barre) Partnership.”
Lauzon said he is mindful of why past councils have balked at the prospect of selling the building, and said he believes the arrangement he has “roughed out” for the partnership addressed those concerns in a way he believed would be difficult to negotiate with other prospective buyers.
“We want someone to buy it, preserve it and restore it, and that’s a pretty tall order to put in a purchase and sales agreement,” he said, acknowledging the unique attributes of a structure that is both architecturally and historically significant.
“It’s a special building,” he said.
Though Lauzon missed the meeting during which councilors agreed to list the Wheelock Building, Lewis and Chandra Pollard, president of the Barre Partnership’s board, were in attendance.
Pollard told councilors the organization was actively exploring the possibility of acquiring the building.
Lauzon confirmed he was approached by Lewis and Pollard, and he suggested a “game plan” identical to one used to benefit two other nonprofits that are currently paying rent on properties they will eventually own.
One is on Washington Street where money from a group of investors was used to leverage tax credits to upgrade the building that is home to the Barre Housing Authority’s administrative offices.
In that case, Lauzon and other investors agreed in advance to donate the property to Barre Housing Services Inc. — the nonprofit that is affiliated with the housing authority, operates City Hotel Café and, by extension, the local Meals on Wheels program — after the debt was retired. The 10-year clock is ticking on that arrangement, but the Meals on Wheels program already is benefiting and, once the debt is retired the annual contribution to that program will increase dramatically.
The People’s Health and Wellness Center will own the Church Street building that has housed its clinic for more than a year under a similar arrangement that involves some of the same investors.
All purchased a share in the property they agreed in advance to donate to the Peoples’ Health and Wellness Center after the debt is retired.
Lauzon predicted the same type of arrangement could serve the interests of the city and the Barre Partnership.
Lewis agreed, noting the project was listed Friday afternoon and the partnership made an offer Monday morning.
“This has been the (Barre) Partnership’s home for the last four years, and I don’t want to leave it,” she said.
According to Lewis, the partnership’s below-asking price offer is part of a broader proposal that contemplates making an extensive investment in a building.
“We have an extensive, detailed project plan that we’re hoping to discuss with the council,” Lewis said, noting restoration of some architectural features that were altered over the years is part of that plan.
“We’d like to bring it back to what it looked like in the late-1800s,” she said.
Lewis did not disclose the amount of the offer — indicating only that it was somewhat lower than the $155,000 listed price.
Known locally as the “Wheelock House,” Langdon Wheelock’s neighboring home was demolished long ago, making room for commercial development. The building that remains briefly housed Wheelock’s law office — he died in 1973 — and was home to the first offices of the Granite Savings Bank and Trust Company in the late-1880s.
The Barre Electric Co. occupied the property from 1912 to 1963, and following a parade of small businesses it became the home of the Barre Senior Citizen Center in 1975 — the same year it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The senior center conveyed the property to the city in 1988, but remained there until moving to its current location in the Wall Street complex on South Main Street in 2014.
