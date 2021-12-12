Our community takes pride in its small businesses all year, so this holiday season, our local businesses are giving back to the community. Merry Barre Holidays are upon us! When you head downtown, you cannot help but feel all of the joy, and if you are lucky you can find Mary and Barry, our two local holiday elves. Like lots of elves, Mary and Barry are always up to something, like hiding in our downtown merchants’ businesses. So, grab your children, because everyone knows they are the best at finding elves, and head to the following downtown locations to find Mary and Barry through December 17th: Next Chapter Bookstore, Richard J. Wobby Jewelers, Emslie The Florist and Gifts, Delicate Decadence, Maria’s Bagels, BRAVE LLC, Forget-Me-Not Flowers and Gifts LLC, Nelson Ace Hardware, Exile on Main Street, and Subway — Barre. It’s a win, win, because you can get some shopping done while the kids are busy searching and getting prizes for finding Mary and Barry!
Joy is also being spread in the form of the Barre Business Gift Card Swap. It really is this simple: shop at participating downtown locations, spend a store-determined amount of money, and receive a $10 gift card to spend at another local merchant. While you have from now through December 31st to take advantage of this event, there is a limited supply of gift cards to be given. What are you waiting for? Get out and get your shopping done! For a complete list of participating businesses, check out the Barre Partnership’s Facebook page or just head downtown.
The joy of the Merry Barre Holiday season is not limited to the downtown merchants. It can be found all throughout Barre! The Barre Partnership is holding its third annual Holiday House Decorating Contest. This has become a great way for people to get out and see all the wonderful light displays throughout Barre while incorporating some friendly competition. So, whether you decorate like Martha Stewart or Clark Griswold (and yes, there will be two winners based on these differing styles), get those decorations out there. Do not forget to let The Barre Partnership know. Photos of your home along with your name, address, and contact number should be sent to director@thebarrepartnership.com anytime from now through December 26, 2021. Winners will be announced on Monday, December 27th! And, as always, a map will be posted on The Barre Partnership’s Facebook page around December 23rd, so you can take a tour of Barre checking out all the beautiful Merry Barre Holiday decorations!
We think we are very lucky to live and work in an amazing place like Barre. If you have an idea for an event or want to participate or volunteer in an event already happening, please contact Tracie by email: director@thebarrepartnership.com
Written by Stefanie Kingzett, board member of The Barre Partnership, teacher at Barre Town School, Cub Scout leader for local Pack 717, and Barre resident and supporter for 16 years.
