Someone once said that if you want something done, you need to do it yourself. While this may be true, getting something done with the help of your community strengthens relationships, builds partnerships, and spreads ownership.
Doing it yourself brings intrinsic satisfaction, but accomplishing something together brings extrinsic satisfaction that benefits the greater good of the people who surround you: your community. This is exactly how the Barre Art Splash’s family-oriented Scavenger Hunt came to be. Unbeknownst to each other, an idea was flickering in the minds of two local residents: one with connections to the Barre Rotary Club, and one with connections to The Barre Partnership.
Both aimed at getting families to participate in the summer-long event. When the ideas came together through the networking channels because both organizations said, “Yes, let’s do this. Yes, let’s make this happen!”
What resulted was an activity that families could take part in. And what made it even better was when Richard J. Wobby Jewelers got involved to say, “We’ll help sponsor this so the kids who complete the scavenger hunt can enjoy a creemee from Simply Creemee!” This is our village, folks. The workings of residents who speak up to organizations who speak up to local businesses who then make it happen. So if you’re ever thinking, “How do I make this happen?”
Get in touch with The Barre Partnership. We can help.
But back to the Barre Art Splash Scavenger Hunt. What resulted from this perfect storm of ideas meeting and turning into something tangible? As mentioned, a family centered scavenger hunt filled with clues about the statues. So what might happen when you start the scavenger hunt? Who knows. That’s the fun of it.
For example, maybe you start with a random clue from the back page. For example, “What is the main color of the big flower at the very tip of Posy the cat’s tail?” Not only do you have to find Posy, you then get to check out the detailed painting that went into making her so pretty. Then, while you’re visiting her, you decide to step into the Kitty Korner Cafe to enjoy a fresh bakery treat while getting to play with some cute little kitties.
Or maybe you decide to step into Forget-Me-Not Flowers and Gifts, LLC, and pick up a floral arrangement to perk up your dining room table. Now you’re supporting local businesses and having fun with the scavenger hunt. See, it takes a village.
Or, maybe you decide to look for the crazy coupe that uses blow dryers to give it its power. You stumble upon Posh Salon and realize that they have an amazing barber inside in addition to spa treatments like pedicures and waxing. So you take a walk inside and decide to book some back to school appointments. Win, win.
With 29 clues and so many businesses to check out along the way, this scavenger hunt could take all day. Ahhh, but another idea behind this was why not take your time and complete the hunt over the course of a few weeks. Take a morning to head to Espresso Bueno for some coffee and breakfast then set off to answer some clues. Or head over to Nelson’s Hardware for those paint samples you’ve been meaning to get and then complete a few more clues.
After all, you’ve got all summer. Well, through the end of August that is.
Where can you access the scavenger hunt? Some of the merchants have copies in their stores, but you can also download and print them online from this link https://www.barrevtrotary.org/page/barre-art-splash. Forms will also be available at the Rotary Club table at the Concerts in Currier Park Series & Food Truck Thursdays as well as the Barre Farmers’ Markets on Wednesdays. And once you’ve completed the hunt, bring your completed hunt sheets to either of these events for a coupon for a free creemee from Simply Creemee.
We think we are very lucky to live and work in an amazing place like Barre. We hope you agree! Follow The Barre Partnership on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with all things Barre, including information on the upcoming Fall Festival.
To learn more about all of the happenings in Barre or to volunteer at our events, please email director@thebarrepartnership.com
Written by Stefanie Kingzett, teacher at Barre Town School, Cub Scout leader for local Pack 717, Barre resident and enthusiast for 16 years, and board member of The Barre Partnership.
