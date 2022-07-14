Barre is rich in history and proud of its heritage. This year, after a two year hiatus, we once again get to showcase and celebrate our community with a beloved Central Vermont tradition, The Barre Heritage Festival and Homecoming Days.
A free family-friendly festival celebrated each year right in downtown Barre, the last weekend in July has always been set aside for the Barre Heritage Festival and Homecoming Days. Thousands join in the fun for the biggest festival in Central Vermont. Just as in the past, this year promises vendors galore, a mile-long parade, band after band after band, activities for the kids, outdoor group fitness activities, food, performances, sales, more food, and a gorgeous firework display to end it all! Be sure to keep your eyes open and have a schedule handy so you don’t miss some new events for 2022, such as a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, Brave Fashion Show and a Fire Show.
The Barre Partnership is proud to offer four days of events and we know it can be a lot to keep track of. This year we are offering many ways to be on top of events and happenings. Not only does our website provide detailed information, but there are schedules posted all over downtown as well as being published in The World and The Times Argus. Brochures will be available and handed out at the festival. Finally, scan the QR code found around town to have access to events right on your mobile device.
See our website at bit.ly/BarreFest for more information, such as descriptions and a full schedule of events.
We think we are very lucky to live and work in an amazing place like Barre. We hope you agree. Follow The Barre Partnership on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with all things Barre. Email director@thebarrepartnership.com to learn more about all of the happenings in Barre or to volunteer at our events.
Stefanie Kingzett is a teacher at Barre Town School, Cub Scout leader for local Pack 717, Barre resident and enthusiast for 17 years, and vice president and board member of The Barre Partnership.
