Hey, ladies, clear your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 17. Grab your girlfriends, call your mom, head on over to the Barre Auditorium, and get ready to spend the day focused on you. For the first time, The Barre Partnership is excited to sponsor the Women’s Health & Wellness Expo, an event created with the aim to positively impact the lives of local women as you find products and services that make a difference in your lives.

This day promises to be jam packed with all things “Women.” More than 30 local vendors will be ready to talk and offer you their services or wares. There will be over 18 classes or seminars to choose from attending. You can spend some time sampling a mini Jazzercise class led by owner/instructor, Cheryl Metivier, or looking inside yourself to reflect on your self-doubt and build confidence with artist/consultant/TEDx speaker Corrina Thurston. Need some help with estate planning? Caroline Earle, Esq., from Earle & Freeman, PLC, will be on hand to offer her advice and counseling on making this important step in your life.

