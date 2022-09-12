Hey, ladies, clear your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 17. Grab your girlfriends, call your mom, head on over to the Barre Auditorium, and get ready to spend the day focused on you. For the first time, The Barre Partnership is excited to sponsor the Women’s Health & Wellness Expo, an event created with the aim to positively impact the lives of local women as you find products and services that make a difference in your lives.
This day promises to be jam packed with all things “Women.” More than 30 local vendors will be ready to talk and offer you their services or wares. There will be over 18 classes or seminars to choose from attending. You can spend some time sampling a mini Jazzercise class led by owner/instructor, Cheryl Metivier, or looking inside yourself to reflect on your self-doubt and build confidence with artist/consultant/TEDx speaker Corrina Thurston. Need some help with estate planning? Caroline Earle, Esq., from Earle & Freeman, PLC, will be on hand to offer her advice and counseling on making this important step in your life.
At the door you’ll be given a sturdy canvas tote bag to fill with your purchases along with one entry ticket into over $1,000 worth of door prizes, donated by local businesses. A local food truck and adult beverages will be available to help nourish your body as you prepare for some speed-friending (think speed dating but way more fun) and networking.
At the end of it all, you can even take home a pre-ordered, catered dinner prepared by Creative Minds Kitchen. This way when your family asks, “What did you bring us?”, you can be prepared with a surprise AND have dinner taken care of at the same time!
The Women’s Health & Wellness Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Barre Auditorium on Saturday, Sept. 17, with various speakers scheduled throughout the day. Tickets for this event are $5 each and can be purchased ahead of time on our Facebook page or at the door.
We think we are very lucky to live and work in an amazing place like Barre. We hope you agree. Follow The Barre Partnership on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with all things Barre. To learn more about all of the happenings in Barre or to volunteer at our events, please email: director@thebarrepartnership.com
Stefanie Kingzett is a teacher at Barre Town School. She is a Barre resident and enthusiast for 17 years, and serves as vice president and board member of The Barre Partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.