While there were many things that were missed during summer 2020, the Barre community had a big hole in its heart where the Concerts in Currier Park Series was. It is no wonder, since this weekly summer event that has evolved over the years has become a treasured tradition.
Aside from enjoying the music from our amazing local musicians, the weekly concerts bring many joys, from watching people of all ages dancing up front to seeing the couples relaxing on blankets to hearing the laughter from the children playing together in the back. Well, you can rejoice Central Vermont, for the Concerts in Currier Park Series are back. And they brought what came to be a coveted summer event with them. That’s right, Concerts in Currier Park Series will be held jointly with Food Truck Thursdays.
With thanks to our three main sponsors, Community National Bank, 802cars.com, and 101.7 WCVT, the Concerts in Currier Park Series are back with a couple of adjustments. First, the concerts have traditionally been held along with the Farmers’ Markets on Wednesdays. But with the Farmers’ Market taking up residence in the Pearl Street Ped-Way and having easy access for shoppers to enjoy the live music and snacking from AR Market, making a shift to Thursday nights with the food trucks seemed like a good, strategic move.
Secondly, concert goers had been able to enjoy the weekly event during the summer months. This year, the enjoyment will last throughout mid fall. Concerts in Currier Park Series will kick off at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, with musicians lined up through Thursday, Sept. 30.
To say that Food Truck Thursdays was simply a Band-Aid to cover the wound that COVID-19 brought to our community is an understatement. Knowing that we could meet the guidelines for social distancing and providing an outdoor atmosphere for gathering, what The Barre Partnership did not know was just how great of an event this would become. But when the first Food Truck Thursday event from last summer had to end at 7 p.m. because all three vendors running out of food, we realized we were onto something great. By summer’s end, food trucks were lining the park each Thursday night along with more and more community members coming out to enjoy the great eats. We are delighted to bring Food Truck Thursdays back for another season, from July 8 through Sept. 30, with thanks to our three main sponsors of Tatro’s Appliances, MacAuley’s Foodservice and Aired Out podcast with JD Green.
Be sure to reserve Thursday nights for Concerts and Food Trucks in Currier Park. Bring your family, bring your friends, bring your dance shoes, and bring your appetite. We look forward to enjoying these nights with our neighbors and community. Food trucks will start serving at 4 p.m. with the concerts kicking off at 6 p.m.. The music can be enjoyed until 8 p.m, and food truck service is first-come, first-serve until 8 p.m. Picnic tables will be available for the enjoyment of eating.
We think we are very lucky to live and work in an amazing place like Barre. We hope you agree. Follow The Barre Partnership on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with all things Barre, including a list of participating weekly food truck vendors and to view the line-up of weekly musicians for Concerts in Currier Park Series. To learn more about all of the happenings in Barre or to volunteer at our events, please email: director@thebarrepartnership.com
Written by Stefanie Kingzett, teacher at Barre Town School, Cub Scout leader for local Pack 717, Barre resident and enthusiast for 16 years, and board member of the Barre Partnership.
