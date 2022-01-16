From all of us at The Barre Partnership, Happy New Year!
We are so excited at what is in store for our community this year. You’ll see many returning activities alongside some new events. Even we have a hard time keeping track of it all! There are to be no worries though about being out of town in July for the return of the Barre Heritage Festival or missing the return of the Fall Festival in late September. The Barre Partnership has crafted a 2022 wall calendar that not only highlights the scheduled events to date, but also captures beautiful moments passed within our community through the lens of Shannon Alexander’s photography.
A few highlights noted on the Barre Partnership 2022 Calendars include:
Farmer's Market: Wednesdays, 3:30-6:30, along the Pearl Street Pedway beginning in June. New this year, the Farmer’s Markets will run through September! To make your shopping easier, The Barre Partnership will also be handing out reusable totes.
Concerts in Currier Park and Food Truck Thursdays: Every Thursday in July, August and September. Can you believe that food vendors and musicians are already being booked?
After two years being canceled due to COVID, we are planning to bring back the Barre Heritage Festival in late July.
After a great first year turnout, the Barre Fall Festival will be back. Look toward late September on your Barre Partnership 2022 Calendar for more information.
With the cooperation of COVID, we are hoping to debut two new events: the Barre Home Brew Festival & Competition and the Women's Health & Wellness Expo.
In November, you can look forward to the 8th Annual Granite City 5k that raises money to support our veterans.
To see these along with other planned events, you can purchase your Barre Partnership 2022 calendars directly from The Barre Partnership, whether in-person or online. They can also be shipped to friends and family so they know when to plan their visits. Calendars can also be purchased from many of the businesses within our downtown community, a great excuse to get some shopping done, too. Don’t wait, get yours today to start making your plans for The Barre Partnership sponsored events.
We think we are very lucky to live and work in an amazing place like Barre. If you have an idea for an event or want to participate or volunteer in an event already happening, please contact Tracie by email at director@thebarrepartnership.com
Stefanie Kingzett is a board member of The Barre Partnership, teacher at Barre Town School, Cub Scout leader for local Pack 717, server at Pearl Street Pizza, and Barre resident and supporter for more than 16 years.
