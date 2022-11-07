The holidays are upon us and we are excited that Barre City will be the center for many holiday happenings, including two that we are especially enthusiastic to share.
The Merry Barre Holiday season will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 26. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered throughout the day followed by a Merry Barre Holiday Parade at dusk and ending with the Light Up the City and annual tree lighting in City Hall Park ceremony. Stay for caroling and, just in case all of the lighting doesn’t warm you up enough, hot cocoa and treats will be offered.
Merry Barre Holidays Light up the City will be just that. In addition to the annual tree lighting, you will find festive displays of lights throughout the city. From lit garland and wreaths decorating the banner poles lining Main Street to the lit up forest of lights sprinkled on the trees in City Hall Park, this year’s light display is bound to light up our hearts in addition to our downtown. This wonderful display of lights was able to be brought to the city by a 2-to-1 matching donation campaign from Vermont’s Better Places Program. Thank you to so many community members and Vermonters who donated and made this possible.
You may have heard that after 39 years the Greater Barre Craft Guild has decided to end the annual Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters. Here at the Barre Partnership we know how many people loved this craft fair. We also know how many people the craft fair brings to our Barre businesses. We just couldn’t let it go, so mark your calendars and spread the word: The Barre Partnership’s Merry Barre Holidays Craft Fair will take place on Nov. 26-27 at the Barre Auditorium.
Like always, you can expect some of the best crafters from all over Vermont, free parking and free admission. The fair will be handicap accessible. There will be door prizes both days, and food, refreshments, and seating will be available for your comfort.
We think we are very lucky to live and work in an amazing place like Barre. We hope you agree. Follow The Barre Partnership on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with all things Barre. To learn more about all of the happenings in Barre or to volunteer at our events, please email director@thebarrepartnership.com.
Stefanie Kingzett is a teacher at Barre Town School, Barre resident and enthusiast for 17 years, and vice president and board member of The Barre Partnership.
