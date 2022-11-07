Partnership logo
The holidays are upon us and we are excited that Barre City will be the center for many holiday happenings, including two that we are especially enthusiastic to share.

The Merry Barre Holiday season will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 26. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered throughout the day followed by a Merry Barre Holiday Parade at dusk and ending with the Light Up the City and annual tree lighting in City Hall Park ceremony. Stay for caroling and, just in case all of the lighting doesn’t warm you up enough, hot cocoa and treats will be offered.

