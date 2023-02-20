Partnership logo
Winter months are upon us. Look inside the windows of the Wheelock House on Main Street and you’ll see the Barre Partnership working away on planning a year full of family friendly, community-centered, and a mix of new and beloved Barre Partnership sponsored events.

But first, the lights need to come down and get packed away. Merry Barre Holidays Light up the City was a huge success that was enjoyed by all who came through town. To quote Gov. Phil Scott, “I don’t recall seeing the downtown look as vibrant as it did this year. They were tastefully done, and I was struck by the welcoming atmosphere they created.”

