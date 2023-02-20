Winter months are upon us. Look inside the windows of the Wheelock House on Main Street and you’ll see the Barre Partnership working away on planning a year full of family friendly, community-centered, and a mix of new and beloved Barre Partnership sponsored events.
But first, the lights need to come down and get packed away. Merry Barre Holidays Light up the City was a huge success that was enjoyed by all who came through town. To quote Gov. Phil Scott, “I don’t recall seeing the downtown look as vibrant as it did this year. They were tastefully done, and I was struck by the welcoming atmosphere they created.”
We here at The Barre Partnership are honored to be recognized by our Governor for his Rays of Kindness initiative. We look forward to stringing them up again this holiday season, but first let’s enjoy all that this year will offer.
Think you have to wait for the spring and summer months to enjoy the Barre Farmers Market? Think again. On the last Wednesday of each month through April, you can enjoy local artisans, farmers and crafters showcasing their wares at the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Then, get ready for the outdoor Barre Farmers Markets coming again each Wednesday, June through September, on the Pearl Street PedWay.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 1, 7 p.m., when the talented junk rock band Recycled Percussion comes to the Barre Auditorium for a night of music, lights and messages of kindness. Look for more information in our March article, but don’t wait to get your tickets for this event that is sure to sell out.
As you get ready to make your summer plans, be sure to keep July 26-29 open for the Barre Heritage Festival. From concerts to vendors to unique entertainment and, of course, the parade, this year’s festival will be a don’t miss. Finally, spend some time shopping local during the Merry Barre Holidays Craft Fair being held on Nov. 25-26 and then head downtown to enjoy this year’s 2023 Light up the City.
We think we are very lucky to live and work in an amazing place like Barre. We hope you agree. Follow The Barre Partnership on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with all things Barre. To learn more about all of the happenings in Barre or to volunteer at our events, please email: director@thebarrepartnership.com.
Stefanie Kingzett is a sixth-grade teacher at Barre Town School. She lives in East Barre. She is the vice president and board member of The Barre Partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.