BARRE — Teachers in the Barre Unified Union School District have taken a vacation from negotiations and will start the new school year working under the terms of a labor agreement that lapsed on June 30. The same can’t be said for the district’s unionized instructional assistants who will head back to school with a newly ratified contract later this month.
The School Board sealed the deal Thursday night — ratifying a two-year agreement that Interim Superintendent Chris Hennessey said should help with recruitment and retention of those hourly employees at a time when school districts around the state are struggling to fill those positions.
“I consider this a win for our district and our para-educators,” Hennessey said of a wage-boosting contract, which attempts to address a “pre-COVID dilemma” that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
“We’re hoping that this collective bargaining agreement … will really help retain some folks and attract some folks into these positions,” he told the board.
With schools readying to reopen, Hennessey said Friday more than 10 of those positions have yet to be filled across a pre-K-12 district that includes centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town, as well as Spaulding High School and the Central Vermont Career Center.
The problem isn’t unique to Barre, but Hennessey said the local district’s ability to compete for applicants in a tight labor market had been further hampered by the wage provisions of the expired contract. Those provisions, which among other things fixed the starting wage range newly hired para-educators could be offered, would have remained in force until a new agreement was ratified.
Under the old agreement, Hennessey said, newly hired para-educators could be offered an hourly wage of between $14.30 and $15.75 depending on their experience. That changed with Thursday night’s ratification of the new contract.
For the contract year that started July 1, newly hired para-educators will be paid between $15- and $16.40-an-hour depending on their experience. That is more in line with what other area districts are offering.
Under a contract ratified by the Montpelier-Roxbury School Board earlier this year, the starting wage for para-educators is $16.10 an hour and will increase to $16.51 an hour on July 1, 2022.
In the second year of the newly ratified contract covering support staff employed in Barre schools the starting wage range will increase from $15.50- to $16.90-an-hour.
Boosting the low end of the starting wage range by roughly 8.4% over two years and the upper end by more than 7.3% was viewed as a necessary adjustment given the current market, while providing healthy pay raises for those already employed by the district was intentional.
According to Hennessey, para-educators who were employed by the district prior to July 1 will receive a pay raise of $1.15-an-hour in the contract’s first year and an additional $1-an-hour raise on July 1, 2022.
Hennessey said the wage increases reflect the changing nature of challenging jobs.
“We’re basically looking for these people to have some significant skills working with our most needy kids and I think there needs to be a commensurate boost in pay,” he said.
Other notable changes to the contract include an increase in the incentive for college credits earned and an adjustment in paid leave.
The contract now allows employees to be paid an additional 60 cents an hour for every 21 credits earned up to 189 credits. That’s up from 50 cents an hour.
Meanwhile, employees are now eligible for a third day of paid leave — up from two — when they enter their third year of employment with the district.
While para-educators have a new contract to replace the one-year agreement belatedly negotiated with the help of a mediator last year, talks with teachers broke off before the school year ended in June.
Hennessey stressed the two sides aren’t at impasse, but noted the teachers negotiating team opted to take the summer off.
“No meetings have occurred this summer,” he said.
Hennessey said it isn’t clear when negotiations will resume and possible dates won’t be discussed until after school starts.
Until a new labor agreement is in place the district’s teachers will work under the terms of the contract that expired on June 30.
