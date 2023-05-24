BARRE — There are some deal-breaking caveats, but Barre’s indoor ice arena could be pressed into off-season service as a temporary shelter for unhoused Vermonters as early as next week.
That was the top line take-away from an update City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro delivered to city councilors bracing for the state to begin winding down a pandemic-long program that turned some motels and hotels into federally funded homeless shelters.
During a Tuesday night briefing that otherwise featured few specifics, Storellicastro indicated the BOR is on the table as an option for a temporary shelter, though, he stressed, that is far from a done deal.
“This is something we can help with, but it has to be under the right conditions,” Storellicastro said, suggesting the city could provide the space through the summer months, if the state could commit to providing everything else.
The list isn’t long, but Storellicastro said it is “non-negotiable” and at least one of the prerequisites — staffing — could be challenging given a tight labor market.
Storellicastro said he was hopeful the state could commit to fully staffing, fully securing and fully mitigating any impact on the Barre Civic Center complex, which includes the BOR, the Barre Municipal Auditorium and Alumni Hall.
Councilors were told it isn’t an open-ended invitation, and includes a drop-dead date of Sept. 1 — one Storellicastro said reflected the city’s commitment to being part of a broader and still-evolving short-term solution, while acknowledging the BOR isn’t always a big, empty building.
“That is a revenue-generating facility for us,” he said, suggesting the Sept. 1 cut-off would provide ample time to ready the rink for its annual winter-long workout.
Technically, the neighboring auditorium is the city’s designated emergency shelter, but Storellicastro said the BOR was easier to isolate and secure, and was viewed as a superior solution for the summer months.
Though some were more skeptical than others, councilors didn’t object to the use of the temporary use of the BOR provided the state can do its part.
On a night when Storellicastro said best estimates suggest just over 100 people were eight days away from being exited from central Vermont motels in the smaller of two looming waves, Mayor Jake Hemmerick likened the use of the BOR as a temporary shelter to “triage” and stressed it wasn’t sustainable. However, the mayor conceded it may be as good as it gets.
“It’s imperfect, but at least it potentially buys the city some time to do some policy coordination if the state is headed toward informal encampments or settlements,” he said.
Hemmerick said communities like Barre should be at the front of the line with respect to $12.5 million in funding the Legislature appropriated to help address the planned pivot from the motel program.
“Stowe is not going to feel these impacts, but regional centers, like Barre and St. Johnsbury and Springfield and Newport and Burlington and Winooski and St. Albans City and Rutland City, we’re all going to feel those impacts and we’re going to have to pay these costs,” he said. “It seems like this state funding is the best option these regional centers have to try to mitigate these impacts and try to find a solution as best we can.”
The conversation featured some mixed opinions about choices such as “camping,” a fair amount of hyperbole — at one point Councilor Teddy Waszazak likened the prospect of an unstaffed BOR to “the Superdome after Katrina” — and some political posturing from Barre lawmakers Peter Anthony and Jonathan Williams.
Both Democratic representatives, reminded councilors that funding aimed at providing relief to communities like Barre was wrapped up in an $8.5 billion state budget that Republican Gov. Phil Scott recently signaled he might veto, and swift passage of the budget was vital.
While the need for “long-term planning” was frequently mentioned by those on the council and housing advocates that are part of a coalition Storellicastro said has been preparing for the planned motel exodus for months, a short-term solution still was very much a moving target.
The lingering uncertainty was concerning to those like Councilor Thomas Lauzon.
“It’s hard to plan when you don’t know what you have for resources; you don’t know where you’re going to put people; (and) you don’t know how many guests you’re going to have,” he said. “That’s my frustration.”
Of all the ideas floated, Lauzon said the one that wasn’t on the table two weeks ago — using the BOR as a temporary shelter — seemed the most promising, provided the state steps up.
“At least it buys us some time,” he said.
Storellicastro said Barre is ill-suited to accommodate the only other option — camping — even as Ericka Reil, chair of the city’s homelessness task force, said it is already happening. Ellen Kaye, who serves on the city’s diversity and equity committee, said the term was being misused.
Kaye said “camping” is a recreational choice, as opposed to “sheltering outdoors,” which isn’t an option for those who don’t have any place else to stay.
Waszazak said he didn’t believe a camping ordinance was the “right fit” for Barre, but believes a policy dictating how emergency personnel deal with encampments is an urgent need.
Police, he said, shouldn’t be tearing down tents and discarding people’s belongings.
Waszazak said local police shouldn’t assist in exiting people from motel rooms either next week, or next month.
Based on what he admitted were dated numbers, roughly 100 people be will be required to leave motel rooms next week, and nearly three times that many — 85 of them children — will follow at the end of next month.
Councilors, who haven’t begun discussing the policy, agreed to hold a special meeting next Tuesday for one final update.
