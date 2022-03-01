Voters were in a giving mood in the Twin Cities on Town Meeting Day.
-- Barre
A new mayor and a new-look City Council that includes a former one got a $13.2 million gift courtesy of Granite City voters who approved the municipal budget and, for good measure, a charter change that should pave the way for a new 1% sales tax.
Mayor-elect Jake Hemmerick welcomed the wave of favorable results — one that will allow him and a reconfigured council to hit the ground running as the search for Barre’s next city manager ramps up.
“That’s great news,” he said after learning City Manager Steve Mackenzie’s final budget proposal easily passed and the lame-duck manager’s persistent pitch for a local option tax paid off.
Voters approved Mackenzie’s council-endorsed $13.2 million city-spending plan, 756-486. The budget passed easily in each of the city’s three wards.
Though the vote was much closer, the results with respect to a charter change that should pave the way for the historically unpopular 1% sales tax passed 663-574.
Heading into the election Hemmerick worried the tax, which will generate revenue that will be earmarked for capital equipment and capital improvements wasn’t ready for prime time. However, Mackenzie and former Mayor Lucas Herring persuasively made the case that a nominal tax paid by those who live in Barre and beyond, was a better way to pay for the city’s mounting infrastructure needs than the more onerous property tax.
One far less surprising result involved a historically popular request to invest in streets sidewalks and capital equipment. This year’s ask — $391,500 — was approved 1,071-189.
Granite City voters also agreed Barre should be a player in the cannabis market, passing a ballot measure that opens the door to that possibility, 767-463.
Only slightly less popular was a series of special funding requests that were packaged for the first time as a take-it-or-leave-it list of $149,601 in appropriations. Though some groused about the change in format the article was overwhelmingly approved, 998-256.
While voters approved everything the council asked of them, the same was true on the school side.
Though the vote on the $53.2 million school budget was closer in Barre Town — 693-680 — than it was in Barre — 693-549 — the Barre Unified School Board escaped a second straight Town Meeting Day budget defeat. The spending proposal passed by a combined vote of 1,386-1,229.
Proposals to allocate $600,000 in surplus money to the district’s tax stabilization fund and another $614,807 to its capital projects fund were both overwhelmingly approved by a combined vote of both communities.
-- Montpelier
Everything passed in the Capital City from the municipal budget to nearly $27.5 million in bond issues.
Residents voted 1,767-399 for a $16.1 million municipal budget. The now-approved budget is $1.4 million more, or 9.7%, than the current budget and will see the city tax rate go up 8.1 cents.
Some residents had pushed back on the budget, saying they were already having a tough time paying their tax bill. But the vote total did not show that sentiment to be shared among many of the city's other residents.
Mayor Anne Watson, who was reelected to a third term Tuesday, said the city budget vote is an opportunity to hear how residents are thinking about things.
“It's encouraging that folks are feeling good about the things that we put in the budget,” Watson said.
Voters approved an article 1,829-350 asking if the city can borrow up to $7.2 million to reconstruct East State Street. They approved an article 1,622-554 asking if the city can borrow up to $1.815 million for various infrastructure improvements. They also approved an article 1,869-352 asking if the city can borrow up to $16.4 million to upgrade the water facility on Dog River Road and various sewer treatment systems.
The closest vote came for an article asking if the town can borrow up to $2 million to buy about 138 acres of land and buildings once home to the Montpelier Elks Club on Country Club Road, with it passing 1205-1021.
Watson said that potential purchase had been controversial, but she looked forward to what the final appraisal would be for the land and to continue the discussion with the community about the possibilities for the space.
Residents in Montpelier and Roxbury approved the school budget 1,713-458. The budget of nearly $27 million will see the city's tax rate reduce by 4.8 cents and Roxbury's tax rate reduce by 1.6 cents.
Voters in the two municipalities voted 1,555-755 to approve $260,000 needed to supplement the Capital Reserve Fund.
