BARRE — A Granite City man has been sentenced to four to 10 years to serve for assaulting two people in a case where he had been facing an attempted murder charge.
Douglas Bruce Bailey, 45, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and obstruction of justice, and a misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release. Bailey also pleaded no contest to a felony count of aggravated assault and admitted to a violation of probation.
He was sentenced to four to 10 years to serve, with credit for time served. Bailey is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. He was held without bail following his arraignment in November 2020.
The state agreed to dismiss a felony count of attempted second-degree murder, a second felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of interference with access to emergency services, per the plea agreement.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault wrote in an email the state decided to dismiss the attempted murder charge and come to this agreement with Bailey because depositions and further discovery conducted in the case called into question whether the state would be able to prove Bailey intended to commit murder.
“The assaults were unquestionably violent, but the deposition of the victims brought to light additional facts and laid out defense theories that would present significant difficulties at trial. It was a lengthy two-year process of preparing for trial, but the convictions fully reflect what the State could prove to a jury and minimized the risk of further trauma to the victims through the process itself,” Thibault wrote.
He said Bailey is still about two years away from his minimum sentence. Thibault said it’s expected that the Department of Corrections will not release Bailey until he completes programming.
Bailey’s attorney, Dan Maguire, did not respond to a request for comment.
For the domestic assault conviction, police said the victim reported she and Bailey had argued about her medication because she had been hiding it from him. Bailey then threw her on a futon and choked her until she lost consciousness three times, according to court records. The victim told police Bailey said he was going to kill her, and she believed him.
For the obstruction conviction, court records show Bailey contacted the victim by phone after he was charged for the assaults and tried to get her to change her story. Police said Bailey coached the victim about what to say to Maguire.
Police said the victim later tried to report Bailey had not assaulted her.
For the aggravated assault conviction, police said a man who had witnessed Bailey and the victim fighting was grabbed by Bailey by the throat, shoved into a counter and this victim fell to the ground.
Bailey was on probation at the time of the assaults because he pleaded no contest in October 2019 to a felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and simple assault. He was sentenced to one to four years, all suspended except for eight months and placed on probation for three years.
In that case, police said Bailey went into a Barre Town home uninvited, grabbed his former partner by the arm and dragged her out and into his vehicle. The victim in that case told police Bailey was trying to get her to stop seeing her current partner and resume her relationship with him.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.