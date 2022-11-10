BARRE — A Granite City man has been sentenced to four to 10 years to serve for assaulting two people in a case where he had been facing an attempted murder charge.

Douglas Bruce Bailey, 45, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and obstruction of justice, and a misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release. Bailey also pleaded no contest to a felony count of aggravated assault and admitted to a violation of probation.

