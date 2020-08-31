BARRE — A Granite City man has been sentenced for multiple crimes, including stealing catalytic converters.
Robert E. Dragon, 29, pleaded guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of possession of stolen property and misdemeanor counts of giving false information to law enforcement, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, false pretenses and violating conditions of release. Dragon also pleaded no contest to a felony count of grand larceny. He was sentenced to one to three years to serve and is currently housed at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Multiple other charges, including felony counts of grand larceny and unlawful mischief, were dismissed by the state per the plea agreement.
For the grand larceny, possession of stolen property and false information convictions, Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy James Wells said in his affidavit he was on patrol in Cabot in February 2019 when he noticed a vehicle drive by with a defective exhaust. Wells said he pulled the vehicle over and the driver said his name was “Donald Dragon” but he didn’t have his driver’s license on him.
Wells said he saw a glassine bag inside the vehicle that is typically used to store heroin so he asked for and was given consent to search the vehicle. He said he found about a dozen catalytic converters in the trunk of the car.
A passenger in the vehicle told Wells that Donald Dragon was actually Robert Dragon, according to court records.
Wells said he later learned catalytic converters had been stolen from Mekkelsen RV Sales & Rentals in East Montpelier. He said two of the converters in Dragon’s vehicle matched those stolen from Mekkelsen.
Wells said the sheriff’s department put out a press release asking anyone if catalytic converters had been stolen from their vehicles and he was told a converter had been cut off a truck in Montpelier.
He said a witness later came forward and told him Dragon had been cutting converters off of vehicles. She told Wells Dragon took converters from vehicles in Montpelier, Cabot and at Mekkelsen.
Wells said he received a report in April 2019 from R&J Auto in Barre about a converter stolen from a vehicle there. He said he checked the surveillance footage and saw Dragon’s vehicle pull up to the business, a male gets out and goes to the vehicle that had its converter removed and goes back to the vehicle a few minutes later and leaves.
For the false pretenses conviction, Trooper David W. Lambert, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit in that case a man called police in January 2019 to report he had been in communication with Dragon about buying firewood. The victim told Lambert Dragon had told him to pay $225 up front for two cords of wood.
Lambert said Dragon received the funds and then stopped communicating with the victim.
For the conviction for driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, Officer Jacob Frey, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit for that case a man called police in December to report a man named “Robert” had borrowed his vehicle a few days prior. The victim told Frey he didn’t know Robert’s last name, but he knew where he lived. Frey said the address was where Dragon lived, according to court records.
The victim told Frey Dragon had said he would only need the vehicle for a couple hours, but it hadn’t been returned after three days.
Frey said Dragon and the vehicle were later located in Hinsdale, New Hampshire. He said Dragon told police he had borrowed the vehicle from Barre and never returned it.
For the violation of conditions of release, police said in November he had a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. But police said his GPS ankle bracelet showed he had been going to a known drug house during those hours.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.