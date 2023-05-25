BARRE — A Granite City man who was to be sentenced Tuesday on a felony count of sexual assault as part of a plea agreement with the state instead repeatedly professed his innocence.
Kasey Giorgio, 30, was scheduled to be sentenced in Washington County criminal court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to the charge in November. Giorgio also admitted to a violation of probation.
He was facing a sentence of five to 10 years, all suspended except for four years to serve, as well as 10 years on probation. He has been held without bail since his arraignment in February 2021 and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
The state agreed to dismiss a felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint in the sexual assault case, per the plea agreement, as well as misdemeanor counts of retail theft and disorderly conduct from an unrelated case. The state had previously dismissed a felony count of aggravated sexual assault involving kidnapping and a misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release Giorgio had been facing in the sexual assault case.
According to court records, in February 2021 police received a report stating a woman was running on Granite Street in Barre and screaming for help. Police said the woman reported she had been assaulted.
The woman was found with Giorgio, according to court records. Police said the victim was seen backing away from Giorgio and said, “He raped me.” Police said Giorgio reported the sex was consensual.
The victim reported she was walking home when Giorgio started following her and “hitting on her,” according to court records. Police said the victim reported she and Giorgio were walking on the railroad tracks near North Main Street when Giorgio forced himself upon the victim and sexually assaulted her.
The victim reportedly told Giorgio “no” multiple times, but he told her to “shut up and take it,” according to court records.
Police said Giorgio reported the victim was flirting with him, asked him for sex and she had set him up.
Giorgio and the victim reported they had never met before this incident.
Giorgio was on probation at the time after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in November 2020.
A psychosexual evaluation was ordered in the sexual assault case to evaluate Giorgio. That evaluation isn't a public record, but Judge Kevin Griffin indicated at Tuesday's hearing that the report showed Giorgio may be reluctant to take full responsibility for his actions in this case.
The judge told Giorgio he would need to participate in treatment as part of this plea agreement. Judge Griffin said he wanted to make it clear to Giorgio that his release from prison is contingent on him fully engaging in treatment. The judge noted part of that engagement includes accepting responsibility. If Giorgio doesn't accept responsibility, the judge said the Department of Corrections can file a violation of probation against Giorgio before he's released.
Washington County State's Attorney Michelle Donnelly said she expected the victim to be in attendance at Tuesday's hearing to give a statement, but she did not appear. Donnelly said the victim did give the state her thoughts that the prosecutor wanted to put on the record.
She said the victim reported Giorgio's behavior “ruined her life.” As the state's attorney was speaking, Giorgio interrupted her and said, “I didn't rape anybody. It's a lie.”
He said there's no evidence to support the sexual assault conviction. Giorgio said he didn't understand why he had to sit in prison for two years because of a lie.
“None of it is true. I'm being convinced to do this, it's crazy. Just because it sounds bad. … I don't understand how it even went this far,” he said.
Judge Griffin responded, “This is what I was concerned about.”
The judge said he would give Giorgio time to speak with his attorney, Samuel J. Swope, but Giorgio said he didn't want to talk to anyone, he wanted to do his time in prison and then get out.
The judge said it's clear that this plea agreement is contingent on Giorgio accepting responsibility and engaging in treatment. If he were to take the case to trial, Judge Griffin noted Giorgio faces a possible life sentence. He said because Giorgio has been deemed a high risk to reoffend, he wouldn't be eligible for release until 70% of his maximum sentence is complete, under state law.
“Which would mean if Mr. Giorgio took his case to trial and if he was convicted of the offense that he's pled guilty to, and if the court were to sentence him to something-to-life, the 70% rule would essentially amount to a life sentence,” the judge said.
Swope said he interpreted what Giorgio said in court as a desire to withdraw his guilty plea, but he would need time to speak with Giorgio about that. Giorgio said he wanted to move forward with sentencing and apologized for the outburst.
Judge Griffin said Giorgio didn't need to apologize. He said rather than conclude the hearing, he would give Swope and Giorgio time to speak about whether to withdraw the guilty plea. If Giorgio does want to withdraw his plea, the judge said he wanted to give Swope time to file a motion stating as much.
A hearing in the case is scheduled for June 8 when Swope and Giorgio are expected to report whether Giorgio will move forward with the plea agreement. If he does want to go forward, the judge said the sentencing can be completed at that hearing.
“Think carefully about what you want to do in this case,” the judge said. “Obviously, it has huge consequences.”
