BARRE — A Barre man with a previous state conviction for child pornography has pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court to 14 felony counts of possession of child sex abuse materials.
Connor Frazier, 33, also denied during his arraignment Thursday a felony charge of failing to comply with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry Law between Nov. 1, 2020, and Thursday.
He pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of false information to police by giving a home address in East Montpelier in an effort to deflect the criminal investigation, records show.
Frazier, formerly of Northfield, is required to follow Vermont’s Sex Offender Registry Law due to a January 2006 felony conviction in Washington County for possession of child pornography.
The new investigation determined Frazier was sent multiple images of child sexual abuse materials through the Kik social media platform, according to the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Court records maintain additional images of child sexual abuse materials were possessed within Frazier’s Google account.
Detective Matt Raymond, in a court affidavit, noted the Federal Bureau of Investigation initially referred part of a case to the VT-ICAC Task Force when the bureau determined a major distributor under investigation in New York City had provided multiple images of child pornography.
Raymond said the Vermont investigation, which included online data search warrants, soon focused on Frazier.
Frazier had claimed he was living at Lyle Young Road in East Montpelier, but when confronted at a construction work site on Center Road in Middlesex on Thursday, he eventually admitted he had been renting a room on Waterman Street in Barre since November, Raymond wrote.
After confronting Frazier, state and federal investigators later conducted searches at both East Montpelier and Barre residences. One laptop, nine cellphones and two Secure Digital (SD) cards were recovered at the Barre residence, police said. One cellphone, one laptop and a child’s bra with a stain was found in his car, Raymond wrote. He said nothing was seized in East Montpelier.
Judge Robert Bent set bail at $45,000, and ordered conditions of release that prohibit Frazier’s access to minors, the Internet, and devices capable of accessing the Internet during the pendency of the case.
Frazier’s earlier conviction stems from an investigation by Berlin Police. Officer Ginger Radke received a complaint in May 2005 from Washington County Mental Health that Frazier was in possession of a computer with child pornography, court records show.
Radke subsequently interviewed Frazier who confessed to downloading child pornography on his computer involving children from age 5 to 12 years old, Raymond wrote.
Frazier was sentenced to 18 months to five years in prison with all but 18 months suspended after he pleaded guilty to the felony charge, records show.
The VT-ICAC Task Force includes personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Vermont State Police, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the Burlington and South Burlington Police.
The VT-ICAC Task Force investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online distribution of child sexual abuse materials.
