BARRE — A Granite City man facing drug charges has picked up more such charges.
Joseph E. Madore, 33, pleaded not guilty Jan. 4 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of fentanyl trafficking, two felony counts of selling cocaine, a felony count of methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor counts of ecstasy possession, cocaine possession, selling a regulated drug out of a dwelling and violating conditions of release.
If convicted, Madore faces a maximum sentence of life in prison because the fentanyl trafficking charge has a habitual offender enhancement. He is being held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Detective Jonathan Bullard, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit the city’s Street Crimes Unit started an investigation into narcotic sales in the county in November. Bullard said police used a cooperating individual, identified as “Pink,” who agreed to buy drugs from Madore. In December, the detective said a controlled buy was set up where Pink went to Madore’s home on Brooklyn Street and returned with a white, rock-like substance which appeared to be crack cocaine. He said Pink told police they had bought the cocaine from Madore.
Bullard said the substance field-tested positive for cocaine and weighed 0.27 grams, including the packaging.
He said police have received other reports about Madore housing out-of-state drug traffickers at his home. Bullard said there have been multiple complaints about the foot traffic at Madore’s home and police have seen known drug users there.
Bullard said another controlled buy was set up with Pink and they again returned from Madore’s home with suspected crack cocaine. He said this substance also field-tested positive for cocaine and weighed 0.34 grams, including the packaging.
The detective said police executed a search warrant on Madore’s home on Jan. 3. He said officers heard Madore say, “someone (expletive) ratted me out again and now I’m going to jail forever,” when police entered the home. He said police found drug paraphernalia, glassine bags used for selling heroin and scales used for selling drugs in the home.
Bullard said Madore was found with $987 in cash on him.
He said glassine bags were found in the home that had a similar stamp to ones found at a fatal overdose on Dec. 27.
The detective said white powder at the home field-tested positive for fentanyl and another bag contained a substance that field-tested positive for ecstasy. He said several different kinds of pills also were found in the home which were sent to the state’s forensic lab for testing. Bullard said the substances in some of the glassine bags found field-tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Bullard said Madore has conditions of release in place stating he cannot possess a regulated drug without a prescription.
Madore has conditions of release because he pleaded not guilty in November to felony counts of cocaine trafficking, cocaine possession, selling heroin and selling cocaine and misdemeanor counts of heroin possession and selling regulated drugs out of a dwelling.
In that case, Bullard said a traffic stop had turned up baggies of suspected crack cocaine and heroin.
Officer Brittany Lewis, also of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit that she was on patrol on Brooklyn Street when she saw a vehicle leaving Madore’s home. Lewis said the vehicle had a license plate for some other vehicle on it so it was pulled over on Wellington Street. The officer said the driver admitted to buying drugs from Madore.
Bullard said police executed a search warrant on Madore’s home on Nov. 18. He said inside the home police found glassine bags, what appeared to be crack cocaine, and a brown substance that appeared to be heroin. Bullard said police also found $2,136 in cash, scales, pills and a piece of paper that appeared to track drug debts.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault has filed a motion seeking to have Madore’s right to bail revoked. Thibault said despite the criminal charges Madore faces, he continues to sell drugs.
“The Defendant’s repeated violations of court orders coupled with the nature and extent of the drug activity he continues to engage in demonstrates that no conditions will be respected or will meaningfully deter the high-risk behavior of the Defendant, with the State’s primary concern being his impact on the community and his neighbors,” Thibualt wrote in the motion.
A hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 27.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.