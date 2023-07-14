While updating Vermonters on the government’s response to the floods, Gov. Phil Scott expressed his sympathies for the family of the state’s first confirmed fatality due to the disaster.

“Yesterday, the state unfortunately confirmed its first fatality related to flooding,” Scott said at a news conference on Friday morning. “I want to express my sincere condolences to the Davoll family, Stephen’s friends, and my hometown of Barre for this heartbreaking loss,” Scott said.

