BARRE — A Granite City man has been placed on probation for groping a woman at a store.
Otis Clemons, 57, pleaded guilty by phone Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of prohibited conduct, first offense. Clemons was given a one-year deferred sentence and placed on probation for a year. If he successfully completes probation, the conviction could be removed from his record.
Clemons had been facing a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct, but the charge was amended by the state, per the plea agreement.
Officer Brittany Lewis, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit a sexual offense was reported at Dollar General on South Main Street in February 2020.
Lewis said she went to the store and spoke to an employee who reported Clemons had groped her when she was trying to help him.
The victim told Lewis Clemons asked her to help him with some items and then he grabbed her by the waist and pushed himself against her. She told Lewis the interaction felt sexual and she was scared.
Lewis said she checked surveillance footage from the store and saw Clemons come up behind the victim, but the video quality was too poor to show the encounter.
She said another employee at the store told police he heard Clemons say he “couldn’t help himself.”
Clemons had told police he didn’t touch the woman and she had come on to him.
Clemons, who now lives in Essex Junction, apologized for his actions at Monday’s hearing.
