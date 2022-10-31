BARRE — A Granite City man has been placed on probation for his involvement in a road rage incident where police said the man pulled a gun.

Justin Galloway, 32, pleaded guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of aggravated disorderly conduct. Galloway was sentenced to four to five days, all suspended and placed on probation for six months.

