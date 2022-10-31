BARRE — A Granite City man has been placed on probation for his involvement in a road rage incident where police said the man pulled a gun.
Justin Galloway, 32, pleaded guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of aggravated disorderly conduct. Galloway was sentenced to four to five days, all suspended and placed on probation for six months.
The state agreed to dismiss without prejudice a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening. That means the state has the ability to refile the charges in the future if it so chooses.
Galloway must complete 20 hours of community service as part of his sentence. The plea agreement notes the state does not object to discharging Galloway from probation once the community service is complete.
According to court records, a man called police in December to report a driver had displayed a handgun during an incident in Middlesex on Interstate 89. Police said the victim reported the other driver, later identified as Galloway, had passed him in the right lane, got in front of the victim’s vehicle and slowed down. The victim reported this occurred multiple times.
At one point, police said the victim reported Galloway started yelling at him and displayed a silver handgun. The victim then got off the interstate and called 911, according to court records.
Police said Galloway reported the victim was trying to brake check him multiple times by driving in front of Galloway’s vehicle and hitting the brakes. Galloway admitted to rolling his window down and motioning for the victim to drive past him, according to court records, but denied owning or displaying a handgun. Police said Galloway did show investigators three pellet guns he owns.
Brooks McArthur, Galloway’s attorney, said in court Friday he highly doubts Galloway will be back in court. McArthur said his client has taken responsibility and wants to put the incident behind him.
Galloway said he’s learned his lesson, and he’ll stay away from trouble from now on.
He said he was planning on completing his community service at the Salvation Army.
