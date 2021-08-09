BARRE — A Granite City man has been sentenced to 30 months to seven years to serve for selling crack cocaine out of his home.
Russel Masi, 56, was sentenced Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on two felony counts of sale of cocaine and misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child, gross negligent operation and selling a regulated drug from a dwelling and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. Masi pleaded guilty to the crimes in June and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
For one of the cocaine sale convictions, Officer Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit on June 15, 2020, police were watching Masi’s home because he was known to engage in drug activity. Gaylord said a silver minivan was seen leaving the home and didn’t have a front license plate.
The officer said police pulled over the minivan and the driver had a plastic bag in his pocket that was visible and appeared to have crack cocaine inside. Gaylord said the driver gave police the cocaine and admitted he was going to deliver it to someone. The driver told police Masi had given him the cocaine, according to court records.
Gaylord said police executed a search warrant on Masi’s home on June 16, 2020 and Masi was home. He told the officer he “gives people crack,” according to court records.
The officer said there were multiple young children in the home when police executed the search warrant. Gaylord said one of the children handed an investigator a glassine bag typically used for packaging heroin. The child reported they had found the bag on the bathroom floor, according to court records. The officer said drug paraphernalia was found throughout the home.
For the second cocaine sale conviction, Detective Jonathan Bullard, also of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit the city’s street crimes unit started an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics in August 2020. Bullard said a cooperating individual, referred to as “Green,” told police they could get crack cocaine from Masi.
The detective said a controlled buy was set up with Green where they met up with Masi and returned with a substance that field-tested positive for and appeared to be crack cocaine.
Bullard said police executed a search warrant on Masi’s home on Sept. 17, 2020. He said Masi was home at the time and admitted to police he had been using and selling crack cocaine out of the residence.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.