BURLINGTON — A Barre man is accused of sending nude photos to an underage girl in Pennsylvania and having her send nude photos back.
Alexander Chase, 24, has been indicted in U.S. District Court in Burlington on two felony counts of knowingly distributing child pornography and two felony counts of possessing child pornography. If convicted, Chase faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 5. Chase is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals and is housed at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Special Agent Jamie West, of the Department of Homeland Security, said in an affidavit the agent received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an email account from Google that had uploaded child pornography to Google’s photo storage and sharing service. West said the email was connected to an IP address from Chase’s residence. West reviewed the file that caused the tip and said it was a 10 second video which showed a young girl exposing herself.
West obtained a search warrant for the email address and discovered Chase had been exchanging emails with underage girl. The agent said Chase had sent the girl nude photos and she had sent him nude photos back.
West said Chase asked the girl where she was from and she responded Pennsylvania. He asked the victim if she had ever been to Vermont and asked her if she would come to his place for sex, according to court records.
West said law enforcement was contacted in Pennsylvania and the victim was identified as an 11-year-old girl. The agent said the victim told police she had taken photos of herself and sent them to Chase.
West said Chase was interviewed on Sept. 18 and admitted to asking the girl for nude photos. He told West he thought the victim was 13 years old.
Chase also told West his computer had in it between 600 and 800 images of child pornography. West said Chase gave consent to search his cellphone and on it Chase found a video of a toddler being sexually assaulted.
West said Chase was on probation until July on a felony conviction of lewd and lascivious conduct from 2017. He received a three-year deferred sentence and was placed on probation. In that case, West said Chase admitted to sexually rubbing on a child who was 7 or 8 years old at least 100 times.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
