BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of possessing child pornography for a second time.
Edwin Read Jr., 28, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to six felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, second offense.
If convicted, Read faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison. He is being held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport on an unrelated sexual assault charge out of Windsor County where he is accused of sexually assaulting a young family member.
In an affidavit, Detective Jesse Sawyer, of the Vermont Attorney General’s office, said in October 2019 he was told by Vermont State Police that Read’s parents had come to the Royalton barracks to speak to police about possible child pornography found in Read’s vehicle. Sawyer said Read’s parents reported Read had been arrested on a warrant for not updating his location on the sex offender registry and they were tending to his things when they found “multiple items of concern,” including children’s underwear.
Sawyer said a records check showed Read was convicted of possessing child pornography in Orange County in 2015.
Sawyer spoke to Read’s mother who said she had found a flash drive belonging to Read and on it were folders labeled “4 y/o boy” and “5 y/o girl,” according to court records.
Sawyer said Read’s Orange County conviction also involved him having child pornography on a flash drive. The detective said Read has admitted to being sexually attracted to girls aged 2 to 8.
Sawyer said a search warrant was used on Read’s computer and on it police found suspected child pornography and thousands of searches for questionable material relating to sexual exploitation of children.
The detective said Read was interviewed at the prison in Newport in November 2019 and he admitted to seeking out child pornography. He told investigators he had about 100 images of child pornography on his computer.
Sawyer said Read told investigators he obtained the underwear from clothing donation bins.
