WILLIAMSTOWN — A Barre man who, police say, drove his car into a ditch on Rood Pond Road late Friday night, is facing multiple criminal charges — one of them stemming from his alleged assault of someone who stopped to offer assistance.
State police got the call shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday and were advised there was a car in a roadside ditch and the driver, Jesse Rogers, had assaulted someone who stopped to help.
Rogers, 23, was at the scene when police arrived and, they said, displayed signs of impairment.
Following a brief investigation, Rogers was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Rogers was processed for DUI at the state police barracks in Berlin and later released on a citation. He is expected to be charged with drunken driving and simple assault when he is arraigned at the criminal courthouse in Chelsea on July 20.
